In the current issue of Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications volume 4, issue 2, pp. 113-120; DOI https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 15212/ CVIA. 2017. 0078 , Keng Tat Koh, Asri Said, Khaw Chee Sin, Oon Yen Yee, Erwin Mulia, Tan Chen Ting, Francis Shu Eng Pbeng , Ho Kian Hui, Voon Chi Yen, Cham Yee Ling, Khiew Ning Zan, Nor Hanim Mohd Amin, Alan Fong Yean Yip, and Ong Tiong Kiam from the Department of Cardiology, Sarawak Heart Centre; Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, University Malaysia Sarawak; Clinical Research Centre, Sarawak General Hospital; Sarawak, Malaysia consider predictive value of resting Pd/Pa for fractional flow reserve assessed with monorail pressure microcatheter in real-world practice.

Resting Pd/Pa showed poor agreement with hyper-emic FFR assessed with use of a monorail pressure microcatheter. However, resting Pd/Pa of 0.96 or greater had excellent sensitivity and NPV to predict normal hyperemic FFR, and resting Pd/Pa of 0.82 or less had excellent specificity and PPV to predict abnormal hyperemic FFR.

