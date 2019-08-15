Predictive value of resting pd/pa for fractional flow reserve assessed with monorail pressure microcatheter in real-world practice

In the current issue of Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications volume 4, issue 2, pp. 113-120; DOI https:/
Resting Pd/Pa showed poor agreement with hyper-emic FFR assessed with use of a monorail pressure microcatheter. However, resting Pd/Pa of 0.96 or greater had excellent sensitivity and NPV to predict normal hyperemic FFR, and resting Pd/Pa of 0.82 or less had excellent specificity and PPV to predict abnormal hyperemic FFR.
