In the current issue of Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications volume 4, issue 2, pp. 135-141; DOI https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 15212/ CVIA. 2019. 0015 , Ömer Şatıroğlu, Murtaza Emre Durakoğlugil, Hüseyin Avni Uydu, Hakan Duman, Mustafa Çetin, Yüksel Çiçek, and Turan Erdoğan. from the Department of Cardiology, Faculty of Medicine, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan University, Rize, Turkey and the Department of Medical Biochemistry, Faculty of Medicine, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan University, Rize, Turkey consider the relationship between mean platelet volume and in-hospital mortality in geriatric patients with ST segment elevation myocardial infarction who underwent primary percutaneous coronary intervention.

In this study, patients in the high-MPV group were older, more of them had three-vessel disease, and they had higher in-hospital mortality. Patients with in-hospital death were older, had higher Gensini score, creatinine concentration, and MPV, and had lower HDL cholesterol concentration. MPV, age, HDL cholesterol concentration, creatinine concentration, and Gensini score were found to be independent predictors of in-hospital death. These results suggest that high admission MPV levels are associated with increased in-hospital mortality in geriatric patients with STEMI undergoing primary PCI.

