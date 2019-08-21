DOE issues small business research and development funding opportunity announcement

The Department of Energy (DOE) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs issued its first Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) for Fiscal Year 2020. The Phase I Release 1 FOA, with approximately $31.5 million in available funding, will allow small businesses to submit applications to establish the technical feasibility of new innovations that advance the mission of the Office of Science. The following DOE program offices within the Office of Science are participating in this FOA:

Office of Advanced Scientific Computing Research

Office of Basic Energy Sciences

Office of Biological and Environmental Research

Office of Nuclear Physics

Phase I grants are 6-12 months in duration with maximum award amounts of $200,000. Small businesses that successfully complete their research will compete for funding in Fiscal Year 2021 to carry out prototype or process research and development during Phase II. Phase II grants are up to 2 years in duration with maximum award amounts of $1,100,000 or $1,600,000, depending on research topic.

DOE recognizes the important role that small businesses play in driving innovation and creating jobs in the U.S. economy. The SBIR and STTR programs were created by Congress to leverage small businesses to advance innovation at federal agencies. Additional information on the DOE SBIR and STTR programs can be found on the programs' website HERE.

More details on DOE SBIR/STTR Phase I Release 1 FOA can be found here.