Heidelberg Laureate Forum -- A magnet for mathematics and computer science

200 young talents

Provide 200 mathematicians and computer scientists the opportunity to network with peers from utterly different backgrounds and enthusiasm is a natural by product. Find out what drives the young scientists, what motivated them to pursue a career in mathematics or computer science and what they see as the greatest pressures existent today. A representative sample of the young participants is examined with the '10 Out of 200,' a series of profiles that appear on the HLF Blog, which are available here: https:/ / scilogs. spektrum. de/ hlf/

Invaluable voices of experience

Having over 20 groundbreakers in mathematics and computer science in one venue is not only exciting for the younger participants, but for anyone who has an interest in these subjects and the pioneers they produced. Livestream their lectures on the HLF homepage or catch them at your leisure on the YouTube channel, which is regularly updated and brimming with footage revealing the people behind the science: https:/ / www. youtube. com/ LaureateForum

In the spotlight

Headlining a series of panels speckled throughout the program is this year's Hot Topic. The session will break down perhaps the longest contested subject and most complex crisis in history: climate change. What are the hard facts and what scientific questions are still open? A packed HLF week will draw to a close with a discussion centralizing on the gender gap in science, which is set to examine the various aspects of the current landscape and to define a cogent agenda looking toward the future.

Interactive coverage

Broad, up to date coverage will be made available on the blog thanks to a team of bloggers that will focus on various program aspects, or follow 'live' coverage @HLForum via #HLF19. Additionally, journalists from all over the world are present to take advantage of this unique scientific ecosystem: https:/ / www. twitter. com/ HLForum

Background

The Heidelberg Laureate Forum Foundation (HLFF) annually organizes the Heidelberg Laureate Forum (HLF), which is a networking event for mathematicians and computer scientists from all over the world. The 7th Heidelberg Laureate Forum will take place from September 22 to 27, 2019. The HLFF was established and is funded by the German foundation Klaus Tschira Stiftung (KTS), which promotes natural sciences, mathematics and computer science. The scientific partners of the HLFF are the Heidelberg Institute for Theoretical Studies (HITS) and Heidelberg University. The HLF is strongly supported by the award-granting institutions, the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM), the International Mathematical Union (IMU), and the Norwegian Academy of Science and Letters (DNVA).

