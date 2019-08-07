News Release 

Association of coexisting psychiatric disorders, risk of death in patients with ADHD

JAMA Psychiatry

What The Study Did: This observational study of Swedish national register data included nearly 87,000 people with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and examined the association of coexisting psychiatric disorders with risk of death.

Authors: Shihua Sun, M.D., of the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2019.1944)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

