Analysis of sex disparities in ophthalmic research

What The Study Did: Sex disparities in ophthalmic research were analyzed in this study that evaluated the representation of female authorships in ophthalmologic journals from 2008 to 2018, with sex assigned according to first name.

Authors: Michael H. K. Bendels, M.D., Ph.D., of Goethe-University in Frankfurt, Germany, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2019.3095)

Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Media advisory: The full study and commentary are linked to this news release.