News Release 

Cost, potential environmental effects of unused pharmaceuticals in cataract surgery

JAMA Ophthalmology

What The Study Did: The financial and environmental costs of unused portions of drugs from cataract surgery at four surgical sites in the U.S was investigated in this study.

Authors: Cassandra L. Thiel, Ph.D., of the New York University School of Medicine in New York, is the corresponding author

(doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2019.2901)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

#  #  #

Media advisory: The full study and commentary are linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaophthalmology/fullarticle/2740740?guestAccessKey=f71d4a42-e653-4c6b-a4cb-f978ceaba9db&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=080119

###

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.