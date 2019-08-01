Cost, potential environmental effects of unused pharmaceuticals in cataract surgery

What The Study Did: The financial and environmental costs of unused portions of drugs from cataract surgery at four surgical sites in the U.S was investigated in this study.

Authors: Cassandra L. Thiel, Ph.D., of the New York University School of Medicine in New York, is the corresponding author

(doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2019.2901)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

