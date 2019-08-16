Differences in end-of-life interventions between men, women with advanced dementia

What The Study Did: In a study of 27,000 nursing home residents in Canada with advanced dementia who died, researchers describe differences between men and women in receiving burdensome interventions in the last 30 days of life (including invasive procedures and physical restraints) and antibiotic therapy.

Authors: Paula A. Rochon, M.D., M.P.H., of the Women's College Hospital in Toronto, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.9557)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time: http://jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jamanetworkopen/ fullarticle/ 10. 1001/ jamanetworkopen. 2019. 9557?utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_term= 081619

About JAMA Network Open: JAMA Network Open is the new online-only open access general medical journal from the JAMA Network. Every Wednesday and Friday, the journal publishes peer-reviewed clinical research and commentary in more than 40 medical and health subject areas. Every article is free online from the day of publication.