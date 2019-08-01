Do yellow-lens night-driving glasses improve visibility, reduce headlight glare?

What The Study Did: With the use of a driving simulator, three commercially available yellow-lens night-driving glasses were compared with clear lenses to examine their ability to detect pedestrians or reduce the negative effects of headlight glare. The study included 22 participants.

Authors: Alex D. Hwang, Ph.D., of Harvard Medical School in Boston, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2019.2893)

Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

The full study and commentary are linked to this news release.

