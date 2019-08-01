News Release 

Do yellow-lens night-driving glasses improve visibility, reduce headlight glare?

JAMA Ophthalmology

What The Study Did: With the use of a driving simulator, three commercially available yellow-lens night-driving glasses were compared with clear lenses to examine their ability to detect pedestrians or reduce the negative effects of headlight glare. The study included 22 participants.

Authors: Alex D. Hwang, Ph.D., of Harvard Medical School in Boston, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2019.2893)

Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

#  #  #

Media advisory: The full study and commentary are linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaophthalmology/fullarticle/2740739?guestAccessKey=eb9fae31-be7e-467e-b28a-99227617a891&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=080119

###

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.