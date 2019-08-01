Do yellow-lens night-driving glasses improve visibility, reduce headlight glare?

What The Study Did: With the use of a driving simulator, three commercially available yellow-lens night-driving glasses were compared with clear lenses to examine their ability to detect pedestrians or reduce the negative effects of headlight glare. The study included 22 participants.
Authors: Alex D. Hwang, Ph.D., of Harvard Medical School in Boston, is the corresponding author.
(doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2019.2893)
Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.
