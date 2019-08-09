Extreme heat associated with increased risk of hospitalization, death for patients with ESRD

Bottom Line: This observational study looked at whether extreme heat is associated with increased risk of hospitalization or death among the vulnerable population of patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD). The study included 7,445 patients with ESRD who underwent long-term hemodialysis treatment at clinics in Boston, Philadelphia or New York from 2001 to 2012. During that time, 2,953 of the patients died. Researchers used historical weather data to identify extreme heat days and investigated if exposures to such extreme heat days increased risk of hospitalizations and deaths among the patients. Extreme heat was associated with increased risk of same-day hospital admission and same-day death, with the risk of death greater among patients living with congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or diabetes. Risk varied between cities and by race/ethnicity. Limitations of the study include a lack of data to verify indoor conditions for patients and the study didn't account for multiple-day heat waves, which could present a more severe threat for patients with ESRD.

Authors: Amir Sapkota, Ph.D., University of Maryland School of Public Health, College Park, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.8904)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures.

