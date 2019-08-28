Estimate of cigarette consumption in England

Bottom Line: Estimated total cigarette consumption in England fell by almost one-quarter between 2011 and 2018 in a study comparing survey and sales data. That estimated decline is equal to about 1.4 billion cigarettes per year. Cigarette smoking is a leading risk factor for illness and death worldwide. Limitations of the study include data that may have overestimated or underestimated cigarette consumption, and the study focused only on cigarettes and not other tobacco products or nicotine alternatives such as electronic cigarettes.

Authors: Sarah E. Jackson, Ph.D., University College London, United Kingdom, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.10161)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

