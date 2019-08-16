Firearm storage practices among military personnel with suicidal thoughts

Bottom Line: This observational study analyzed survey data from 1,652 active-duty military personnel to examine associations between firearm ownership and storage practices with suicidal thoughts and behaviors. More than one-third (35.7%) of military personnel reported having a firearm in or around their homes, with 32.2% indicating their firearms were safely stored unloaded and locked up. Study authors report that although service members with recent thoughts about death or self-harm were less likely to report having firearms at home, safe storage practices were less common among those with a history of suicidal thoughts or behaviors who had firearms. Limitations of the study include self-reported information.

Authors: Craig J. Bryan, Psy.D., A.B.P.P., University of Utah, Salt Lake City, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.9160)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

