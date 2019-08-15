News Release 

How common is nearsightedness among schoolchildren in Japan?

JAMA Ophthalmology

What The Study Did: This study of 1,400 elementary and junior high school students in Tokyo estimated the rate of nearsightedness.

Authors: Toshihide Kurihara, M.D., Ph.D., and Kazuo Tsubota, M.D., Ph.D., of the Keio University School of Medicine in Tokyo, are the corresponding authors.

(doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2019.3103)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaophthalmology/fullarticle/2747744?guestAccessKey=14ceac9f-af52-41e1-82b2-2c46628f23b7&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=081519

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.