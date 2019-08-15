How common is nearsightedness among schoolchildren in Japan?

What The Study Did: This study of 1,400 elementary and junior high school students in Tokyo estimated the rate of nearsightedness.

Authors: Toshihide Kurihara, M.D., Ph.D., and Kazuo Tsubota, M.D., Ph.D., of the Keio University School of Medicine in Tokyo, are the corresponding authors.

(doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2019.3103)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

