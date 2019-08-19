News Release 

Is childhood-onset of IBD associated with risk of psychiatric disorders, suicide attempt?

JAMA Pediatrics

What The Study Did: Data from Swedish national registers were used to examine the risk of psychiatric disorders and suicide attempt in individuals diagnosed as children with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) compared with people in the general population and with siblings of patients with IBD.

Author: Agnieszka Butwicka, M.D., Ph.D., of the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2019.2662)

Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

