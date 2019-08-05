Industry payments to physician director of NCI-designated cancer centers

What The Study Did: Data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services were used to examine industry payments to physician directors of National Cancer Institute-designated cancer centers in this research letter.
Authors: David Carr, M.D., of the University of California, San Diego, is the corresponding author.
(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2019.3098)
Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.
