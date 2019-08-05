Industry payments to physician director of NCI-designated cancer centers

What The Study Did: Data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services were used to examine industry payments to physician directors of National Cancer Institute-designated cancer centers in this research letter.

Authors: David Carr, M.D., of the University of California, San Diego, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2019.3098)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

# # #

The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time: https:/ / jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jamainternalmedicine/ fullarticle/ 2740204?guestAccessKey= 948cb158-b3c6-45a5-a565-35ef8c3e75a5&utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_content= tfl&utm_term= 080519

###