News Release 

Industry payments to physician director of NCI-designated cancer centers

JAMA Internal Medicine

What The Study Did: Data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services were used to examine industry payments to physician directors of National Cancer Institute-designated cancer centers in this research letter.

Authors: David Carr, M.D., of the University of California, San Diego, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2019.3098)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

#  #  #

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/2740204?guestAccessKey=948cb158-b3c6-45a5-a565-35ef8c3e75a5&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=080519

###

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.