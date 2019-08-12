News Release 

Likelihood of marijuana use among young people who used e-cigarettes

JAMA Pediatrics

What The Study Did: This study (called a systematic review and meta-analysis) combined the results of 21 studies with about 128,000 participants to quantify the association between electronic cigarette use and marijuana use among adolescents and young adults.

Author: Nicholas Chadi, M.D., M.P.H., of Boston Children's Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2019.2574)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article: This link will be live at the embargo time: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/fullarticle/2748383?guestAccessKey=88389ead-7610-468b-aafe-6fe6bf53c9fd&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=081219

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.