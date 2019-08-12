Likelihood of marijuana use among young people who used e-cigarettes

What The Study Did: This study (called a systematic review and meta-analysis) combined the results of 21 studies with about 128,000 participants to quantify the association between electronic cigarette use and marijuana use among adolescents and young adults.

Author: Nicholas Chadi, M.D., M.P.H., of Boston Children's Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2019.2574)

