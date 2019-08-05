Overweight, obesity in children across Europe

What The Study Did: This study (called a systematic review and meta-analysis) combined the results of 103 studies with nearly 478,000 children (ages 2 to 13) to look at how common overweight and obesity are among children across Europe.

Author: Iván Cavero-Redondo, Ph.D., of the Universidad de Castilla-La Mancha, in Cuenca, Spain, was the coauthor.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2019.2430)

The full study is linked to this news release.

