Overweight, obesity in children across Europe

What The Study Did: This study (called a systematic review and meta-analysis) combined the results of 103 studies with nearly 478,000 children (ages 2 to 13) to look at how common overweight and obesity are among children across Europe.
Author: Iván Cavero-Redondo, Ph.D., of the Universidad de Castilla-La Mancha, in Cuenca, Spain, was the coauthor.
(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2019.2430)
