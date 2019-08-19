News Release 

Study analyzes outcomes of dual antiplatelet therapy after minor stroke or TIA

JAMA Neurology

What The Study Did: An analysis of combined patient-level data from two randomized clinical trials  examined outcomes of dual antiplatelet therapy with clopidogrel and aspirin after minor stroke or transient ischemic attack.

Authors: S. Claiborne Johnston, M.D., Ph.D., of the University of Texas at Austin, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaneurol.2019.2531)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Media Advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaneurology/fullarticle/2748072?guestAccessKey=67fbca68-d111-4b2d-8a94-0b1746754da2&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=081919

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.