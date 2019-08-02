Study estimates frailty, prefrailty among older adults

What The Study Did: This study (called a systematic review and meta-analysis) combined the results of 46 observational studies involving nearly 121,000 nonfrail adults (60 or older from 28 countries) and estimated the rate of new cases of frailty and prefrailty, which is a high risk of progressing to frailty.

Authors: Danny Liew, M.B.B.S.(Hons), F.R.A.C.P., Ph.D., of Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.8398)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

