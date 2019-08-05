Study of deceased football players with CTE examines contributors associated with dementia

What The Study Did: This study of 180 deceased former football players who had chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) investigated the association of brain white matter pathologic changes and cerebrovascular disease with dementia.
Authors: Ann C. McKee, M.D., of Boston University, is the corresponding author.
(doi:10.1001/jamaneurol.2019.2244)
Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.
