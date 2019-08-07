Tech-enhanced intervention tested for female adolescents, young adults with pelvic inflammatory disease

What The Study Did: This randomized clinical trial compared a technology-enhanced community health nursing intervention that included text message medication reminders with standard care for female adolescents and young adults with pelvic inflammatory disease.

Authors: Maria Trent, M.D., M.P.H., of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.8652)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

