USPSTF recommendation on screening, genetic counseling and testing for BRCA-related cancer

Bottom Line: The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) is broadening its recommendation on screening for potentially harmful mutations of the breast cancer susceptibility BRCA1/2 genes, which are associated with increased risk of certain cancers. The USPSTF now recommends primary care clinicians assess risk in women with a personal or family history of breast, ovarian, fallopian tube, or peritoneal (tissue lining the abdominal cavity) cancer or those who have an ancestry associated with BRCA1/2 mutations. Women with a positive result on that risk assessment should receive genetic counseling and, if indicated after counseling, genetic testing. The USPSTF recommends against routine risk assessment, genetic counseling, or genetic testing for women whose personal or family history or ancestry is not associated with BRCA1/2 mutations.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2019.10987)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

Note : More information about the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, its process, and its recommendations can be found on the newsroom page of its website.

###

Media advisory: To contact the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, email the Media Coordinator at Newsroom@USPSTF.net or call 202-572-2044. The full report, related articles and a podcast are linked to this news release.