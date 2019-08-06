USPSTF still recommends against screening for pancreatic cancer in asymptomatic adults

Bottom Line: The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) still recommends against screening for pancreatic cancer in adults without symptoms. The USPSTF routinely makes recommendations about the effectiveness of preventive care services. In this statement, the USPSTF reaffirmed its 2004 recommendation against screening for asymptomatic adults. Pancreatic cancer is an uncommon cancer with a poor prognosis.

