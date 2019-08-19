Was hospital move to all private rooms associated with reductions in health care-related infections?

What The Study Did: A Montreal hospital moved from an older facility with ward-type rooms to a new facility with all private rooms and this analysis examined whether that was associated with reductions in multidrug-resistant organism colonization and health care-associated infections.

Authors: Todd C. Lee, M.D., M.P.H., of McGill University in Montreal, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2019.2798)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Media advisory: The full study and commentary are linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/2747870?guestAccessKey=8a9760e1-a615-43a2-aa92-02b73f0eb4b6&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=081919