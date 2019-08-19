Challenging the totipotency of a zygote

New Rochelle, NY, August 19, 2019-Although the literature describes the mammalian zygote as a totipotent cell, one researcher challenges this view and has proposed a revised alternative model of mammalian cellular totipotency. The basis for this new model and its implications and potential applications are presented in an article published in Stem Cells and Development, a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers. Click here to read the full-text article free on the Stem Cells and Development website.

"On Mammalian Totipotency - What Is the Molecular Underpinning for the Totipotency of a Zygote?" is the work of Kejin Hu, PhD, University of Alabama at Birmingham. Dr. Hu explores the concept of a totipotency - the ability of a stem cell to give rise to any cell type or a blastomere to form a complete embryo - from a molecular perspective. He defines three main aspects of totipotency: genetic, epigenetic, and biochemical (the capacity to be reprogrammed to epigenetic totipotency). While a zygote is genetically totipotent, it is not epigenetically totipotent. It does, however, have the capacity for reprogramming to a totipotent state. Based on these conclusions, Dr. Hu developed his revised model for the capacity for cellular totipotency.

"Stem Cells and Development values a continuing and evolving discourse on this fascinating and contentious topic," says Editor-in-Chief Graham C. Parker, PhD, The Carman and Ann Adams Department of Pediatrics, Wayne State University School of Medicine, Detroit, MI.

Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institutes of Health under Award Number 1R01GM127411. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

###

About the Journal

Stem Cells and Development is an authoritative peer-reviewed journal published 24 times per year in print and online. The Journal is dedicated to communication and objective analysis of developments in the biology, characteristics, and therapeutic utility of stem cells, especially those of the hematopoietic system. A complete table of contents and free sample issue may be viewed on the Stem Cells and Development website.

About the Publisher

Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers is a privately held, fully integrated media company known for establishing authoritative peer-reviewed journals in many promising areas of science and biomedical research, including Cellular Reprogramming, Tissue Engineering, and Human Gene Therapy. Its biotechnology trade magazine, GEN (Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News), was the first in its field and is today the industry's most widely read publication worldwide. A complete list of the firm's 80 journals, books, and newsmagazines is available on the Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers website.