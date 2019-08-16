Guidelines for managing severe traumatic brain injury continue to evolve

New Rochelle, NY, August 15, 2019--New evidence continues to drive the evolution of guideline recommendations for the medical management of patients with severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). A comprehensive look at how the four editions of the Brain Trauma Foundation guidelines for managing severe TBI have become a global standard for treating patients and key challenges and goals for the future are featured in an article published in Journal of Neurotrauma, a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers. Click here to read the full-text article on the Journal of Neurotrauma website through September 15, 2019.

"Evolution of Evidence and Guideline Recommendations for the Medical Management of Severe Traumatic Brain Injury" was coauthored by Victor Volovici, Erasmus MC Rotterdam (The Netherlands) and colleagues from Erasmus MC Rotterdam, Leiden University Medical Center (The Netherlands), and Antwerp University Hospital and University of Antwerp (Belgium). The authors call for the TBI research community to generate more high-quality evidence. The growing evidence base then needs to be responsibly translated into clinically applicable recommendations that will benefit patients.

"This paper provides an excellent look at the continuing refinement of our processes for evaluating published evidence and then incorporating that evidence into clinical guidelines," said Alex Valadka, Deputy Editor of Journal of Neurotrauma. "It's also important to note that recommendations based on the strongest evidence withstand the test of time to a greater extent than recommendations based on lower-quality studies. This work is of interest to anyone who uses clinical guidelines for patient care, research, education, quality improvement, or creation of policies and procedures."

###

About the Journal

Journal of Neurotrauma is an authoritative peer-reviewed journal published 24 times per year in print and online that focuses on the latest advances in the clinical and laboratory investigation of traumatic brain and spinal cord injury. Emphasis is on the basic pathobiology of injury to the nervous system, and the papers and reviews evaluate preclinical and clinical trials targeted at improving the early management and long-term care and recovery of patients with traumatic brain injury. Journal of Neurotrauma is the official journal of the National Neurotrauma Society and the International Neurotrauma Society. Complete tables of content and a sample issue may be viewed on the Journal of Neurotrauma website.

About the Publisher

Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers is a privately held, fully integrated media company known for establishing authoritative peer-reviewed journals in promising areas of science and biomedical research, including Therapeutic Hypothermia and Temperature Management, Brain Connectivity, and Tissue Engineering. Its biotechnology trade magazine, Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News (GEN), was the first in its field and is today the industry's most widely read publication worldwide. A complete list of the firm's 80 journals, books, and newsmagazines is available on the Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers website.