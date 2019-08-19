How NASA is becoming more business friendly

New Rochelle, NY, August 19, 2019--A new case study demonstrates the steps being taken by the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Agency (NASA) to make it easier for small businesses and entrepreneurs to understand its needs and do business with it. The detailed case study, which provides insights on the design, results, and lessons learned from these efforts, is published in New Space: The Journal of Space Entrepreneurship and Innovation, a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers. Click here to read the full-text article free on the New Space website through September 19, 2019.

Jennifer Gustetic, NASA Headquarters (Washington, DC) and colleagues from NASA Ames Research Center (Mountain View, CA), REI Systems (Sterling, VA), and the Department of Energy (Washington, DC) coauthored the article entitled "Making NASA More Business Friendly: A Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer Case Study." They describe the three core initiatives of the effort to make NASA more open to collaboration with small businesses. These included developing an annual Request for Information (RFI), which offered an opportunity for businesses to provide input and submit ideas. A second initiative was the establishment of Industry Day, an annual small business-NASA event that provided a forum in which small business customers and NASA subject matter experts could convene, to increase the likelihood for commercialization of innovations and successful uptake of new technologies by NASA. Lastly, NASA prioritized the modernization of its Electronic Handbook, an IT system used to manage the solicitation of proposals and awards process. The authors discuss the results of these efforts, draw conclusions, and suggest future steps that can be taken to further improve collaboration between NASA and the small business community.

"NASA has been one of the most proactive U.S. government actors for the promotion of innovation, and developing small business capabilities, to help meet the agency's mission goals," says New Space Editor-in-Chief of Ken Davidian, who has worked in the commercial space transportation industry for over 30 years.

###

About the Journal

New Space: The Journal of Space Entrepreneurship and Innovation is the only international peer-reviewed journal dedicated to academic, industry, and government contributions to space entrepreneurship and innovation. . Spanning a broad array of topics including technological advancements, global policies, and innovative applications, the Journal brings the new space community together to address the challenges and discover new breakthroughs and trends in this epoch of private and public/private space discovery. Complete tables of content and a sample issue are available on the New Space website.

About the Publisher

Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers is a privately held, fully integrated media company known for establishing authoritative medical and biomedical peer-reviewed journals, including Big Data, Soft Robotics, and Astrobiology. Its biotechnology trade magazine, GEN (Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News), was the first in its field and is today the industry's most widely read publication worldwide. A complete list of the firm's more than 80 journals, newsmagazines, and books is available on the Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers website.