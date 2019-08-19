News Release 

5 cool technologies your tax dollars are funding

NIBIB's latest video includes breakthrough biomedical innovations

NIH/National Institute of Biomedical Imaging & Bioengineering

A new, four-minute video explains "5 Cool Technologies Your Tax Dollars are Funding." The science education resource features a selection of recent advances developed to help people stay healthy, get treatment sooner, or have a better quality of life.

The five highlighted technologies are:

    1. a painless, non-invasive blood glucose monitoring device to replace testing by a finger-prick,

    2. a skin patch that monitors blood pressure continuously using ultrasound, without a cuff,

    3. a painless laser scan for breast cancer screening, instead of a mammogram,

    4. a fingernail scan to count white cells for patients having chemotherapy, as an early indicator for risk of infection, and

    5. a prosthetic hand that provides a sense of touch for the user.

To view the video, which is free to share, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kRP4i-WZGSU&t=15s

The National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering (NIBIB), part of the National Institutes of Health, assembled the resource, the latest in a series of brief videos in recent years that shine a spotlight on exciting technologies developed at labs around the country funded by the institute.

