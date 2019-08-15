Regenstrief, IU scientists to present cutting-edge HIT expertise at world congress

Research scientists representing Regenstrief Institute, Indiana University School of Medicine and IU Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at IUPUI are joining - and in some cases leading - the global health conversation at the 17th World Congress of Medical and Health Informatics (MedInfo).

MedInfo is the foremost international conference for the science and practice of biomedical informatics. Every two years, scientists, physicians, academicians, students, entrepreneurs, decision-makers and other professionals from around the world gather to share pioneering research and discuss leveraging information to improve human health. This year's event is in Lyon, France Aug. 25-30. The topic is: "Health and Wellbeing: E-Networks for all."

Regenstrief and IU researchers are presenting their work on topics including artificial intelligence, public health informatics, disease surveillance and more. They are also discussing opportunities for advancing the use of electronic health record data and opportunities for electronic care planning for chronic disease, as well as offering tutorials on public and population health informatics and LOINC®, a universal code developed at Regenstrief Institute that is used for health measurements in many countries and is necessary for the electronic exchange of health information.

The biennial conference is organized by the International Medical Informatics Association (IMIA). The organization aims to promote informatics in healthcare, stimulate research and application and advance international cooperation and exchange of knowledge in informatics. This year, MedInfo is co-hosted by the French Association for the applications of medical informatics, "Association pour les Applications de l'Informatique en Médecine," an IMIA member society.

Regenstrief participation:

Panels

Challenges and opportunities in electronic care planning for chronic disease: The chronic kidney disease use case Panelist: Theresa Cullen M.D., M.S. M.D. from University of Arizona College of Medicine; M.S. from University of Wisconsin; B.S. from Johnston College

The role of CIOs/CRIOs in advancing the use of EHR data for translational research, precision medicine and learning health systems Chairman: Umberto Tachinardi, M.D., M.Sc. M.D. from Itajubá School of Medicine, Brazil; M.Sc. State University of São Paulo. Panelist: Peter Embí, M.D., M.S. M.D. from University of South Florida; M.S. from Oregon Health and Science University; B.S. from University of Florida.

Presentations

HIV case-based surveillance and aggregate data reporting: Demonstrating use cases for a national health information exchange (HIE) using information from patient-level systems Authors: Theresa Cullen, M.D., M.S.; Burke Mamlin, M.D.

Integration of FHIR to facilitate electronic case reporting: results from a pilot study Authors: Brian E Dixon, PhD, MPA; David E Taylor Presenter: Dr. Dixon PhD from Indiana University School of Informatics and Computing; MPA from Indiana University School of Public and Environmental Affairs; B.A. from DePauw University.

Evaluating two approaches for parameterizing the Fellegi-Sunter patient matching algorithm to optimize accuracy Authors: Shaun Grannis, M.D., M.S.; Suranga Kasthurirathne, PhD; Huiping Xu, PhD; Na Bo, M.S. Presenter Dr. Grannis M.D. from Michigan State College of Human Medicine; M.S. from Indiana University; B.S. from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Generalization of machine learning approaches to identify notifiable diseases reported from a statewide health information exchange Authors: Gregory Dexter; Suranga Kasthurirathne, PhD; Brian E Dixon, PhD, MPA; Shaun Grannis, M.D., M.S. Presenter: Gregory Dexter Purdue University undergraduate student, Regenstrief summer scholar.

An adversarial approach to enable re-use of machine learning models and collaborative research efforts using synthetic unstructured free-text medical data Suranga Kasthurirathne, PhD; Gregory Dexter; Shaun Grannis M.D., M.S. Presenter: Dr. Kasthurirathne PhD from Indiana University School of Informatics and Computing; BEng from University of Westminster, UK.

Evaluating a dental diagnostic terminology subset Heather Taylor MPH, LDH; Thankam Thyvalikakath, DMD, MDS, PhD Presenter: Heather Taylor MPH from Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at IUPUI; B.S. from Indiana University School of Dentistry

Tutorials