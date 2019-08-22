CU Center for Midwifery Longmont chooses Centura Health -- Longmont United Hospital

CU Center for Midwifery Longmont recently partnered with Centura Health - Longmont United Hospital, a move aimed at ensuring that its families -- who span Larimer, Weld and Boulder counties -- continue receiving the patient-centered care they expect.

Effective September 3, the change includes consolidation of the three-site center (in Boulder, Firestone and Longmont) into one central Longmont location.

"We are excited to partner with an organization that supports the midwifery philosophy of care that defines us," said Ana Williams, MS, CNM, an instructor with the University of Colorado College of Nursing, who leads the midwifery practice.

Staffed with Certified Nurse-Midwives, the CU practice provides highly skilled, evidence-based midwifery care through pregnancy and birth with an emphasis on creating nurturing, memorable experiences for families.

"Our patients come to us because they want a personalized birth focused on their wishes and overall mother-and-baby wellness," Williams said. "Our alignment with the Centura Health - Longmont United Hospital family helps ensure we meet those expectations."

More women are turning toward midwife-assisted births, which have been rising nearly every year since tracking began in 1989.

"We're truly happy to be able to continue to offer our model of midwifery care in the Longmont area," Williams said.

"We are thrilled to have the CU Center for Midwifery partner with us to provide exceptional whole person care to our neighbors in the communities we serve," said Bobbi Buchanan, RN, Director of Women's Services at Longmont United Hospital.

The center's new office suite sits near its new birthing site: The BirthPlace at Longmont United Hospital. The BirthPlace offers oversized Jacuzzi tubs in all of its labor rooms, a level 2 NICU for babies needing extra care and pain-management alternatives, such as nitrous oxide and acupuncture.

"We're eager for our new beginning with Longmont United Hospital and confident that many happy births and families are in our future together," Williams said.

###

Contact information:

New office location: 2030 Mountain View Ave., Ste. 400, Longmont, CO 80501

New hospital location: 1950 Mountain View Ave., Longmont, CO 80501

New office phone: (303) 315-0400

New office fax: (303) 586-4591

