ENT researchers showcase studies at Otolaryngology's Annual Meeting

The most current research on head and neck cancer, cochlear implants, techniques in tonsillectomies, opioid prescribing patterns, residency matching, and other topics related to otolaryngology-head and neck surgery will be presented in New Orleans, LA, September 15-18, during the 2019 Annual Meeting & OTO Experience of the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Foundation.

The 2019 Annual Meeting includes hundreds of research presentations. The Program Committee, comprised of physician members, selected 19 studies to highlight in recognition of outstanding scientific merit and innovation. The following selected studies will be presented during the "Best of Orals" session on Sunday, September 15, at 10:00 am in Theater B of the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center:

Association of Age-Related Central Auditory Disorder and Mild Cognitive Impairment in GreatAGE Study

Rodolpho Sardone, AuD, MsBE, MPH (presenter); Petronilla Battista; Giancarlo Logroscino; Nicola Quaranta, MD

Biodegradable Magnesium Stents: Treatment for Pediatric Laryngotracheal Stenosis

Leila J. Mady, MD, PhD, MPH (presenter); Abhijit Roy; Ali Mübin Aral; Jingyao Wu; Prashant N. Kumta; David H. Chi, MD

Changes in Eustachian Tube Symptoms Following Endoscopic Sinus Surgery

Michael Chang, MD (presenter); Davood Karimi Hosseini, MD; Sun Hee Song; Jennifer Y. Lee, MD; Jayakar V. Nayak, MD, PhD; Zara M. Patel, MD; Peter H. Hwang, MD

Cochlear Implantation in Adults with Asymmetric Hearing Loss: Quality of Life

Nicholas Thompson, MD (presenter); Margaret Dillon, AuD; Meredith A. Rooth, AuD; Harold C. Pillsbury, MD; Brendan P. O'Connell, MD; Kevin D. Brown, MD, PhD

Correlation of Fine-Needle Aspiration and Histopathology after Thyroidectomy

Richard D. Bavier (presenter); Lea C. George; Nicole Farber; Amishav Bresler, MD; Soly Baredes, MD; Richard C. Park

Direct Versus Endoscopic Lingual Tonsillectomy: Comparing Techniques

Kathleen M. Sarber, MD (presenter); Raisa Tikhtman; David F. Smith, MD, PhD; Christine H. Heubi, MD; Sally Shott, MD; Stacey L. Ishman, MD, MPH

Effects of Parathyroidectomy on Normocalcemic Primary Hyperparathyroidism

Ehab Alameer, MD (presenter); Emad Kandil, MD

Gadolinium Enhanced Magnetic Resonance Imaging to Predict hearing Loss in Pediatric Patients with Bacterial Meningitis

Kevin Shi, MD (presenter); Jeremy Purser; John A. Germiller, MD, PhD; Albert H. Park, MD

Incorporating Electronic Data Capture into Routine Practice: A Feasibility Study

Jennifer Shin, MD, SM (presenter); Alan W. Langman, MD; Debra G. Weinberger, MD

Inhibition of TH2 CD4 T-cell Differentiation Attenuates Laryngotracheal Stenosis

Kevin M. Motz, MD (presenter); Michael Murphey; Dacheng Ding, MD, PhD; Alexander T. Hillel, MD

Leveraging Advance Care Practitioner Expertise in an Otolaryngology Practice

Nita Sharma, FACHE (presenter); David Upjohn; Carrlene Donald; Michael L. Hinni, MD; Devyani Lal, MD

Mouse Model of Patch Tracheoplasty Using Tissue Engineered Synthetic Scaffolds

Sayali Dharmadhikari, MS (presenter); Andrew Goins; Himani Akula; Susan Reynolds; Jed Johnson, PhD; Tendy Chiang; MD

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Outcomes: Comparing Uvulopalatopharyngoplasty and the Upper Airway Stimulation Acute Decompensated Heart Failure National Registry

Colin T. Huntly, MD (presenter); Maurits Boon, MD; Alan Kominsky, MD; Erica R. Thaler, MD; Clemens Heiser

Prevalence and Consequences of Bone Segment Malunion in Free Flap Patients

Brian Swendseid, MD (presenter); Ayan Kumar; Howard D. Krein, MD, PhD; Ryan Heffelfinger, MD; Adam Luginbuhl, MD; Joseph Curry, MD

Recurrence and Progression of Head and Neck Paragangliomas After Treatment

Kevin James Contrera, MD, MPH (presenter); Valeda Yong; Chandana Reddy; Robert Lorenz, MD, MBA

Reducing Transfusion Criteria in Free Flap Surgery

Taylor Bryce Cave (presenter); Daniel Petrisor, PhD; Ryan Li, MD; Peter Andersen, MD; James Azzi, MD; William Thomas, MD; Mark K. Wax, MD

Split-Face Randomized Controlled Trail of Sharp Needle Versus Blunt Cannula Use for Filler Injection

Natalie Kim-Orden, MD (presenter); Amy K. Hsu, MD; Jon-Paul Pepper, MD; Alexander Markarian, MD

Trends in the National Residency Matching Program Match: Comparing OTO-HNS with Other Competitive Specialties

Parsa P. Salehi, MD (presenter); Madison Sharp; Pauniz Salehi; Sina J. Torabi; Yan H. Lee, MD

The Impact of Marijuana Laws on Opioid Prescribing Patterns in Otolaryngology

Nicole I. Farber (presenter); Monica Azmy; Richard D. Bavier; Denny Varughese, MD; Wayne D. Hsueh, MD; Jean Anderson Eloy, MD

