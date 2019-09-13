ACC Asia Conference examines best practices, clinical decision-making to improve CV health in region

Partnering with the Japanese College of Cardiology, the conference comes to Japan for the first time

The American College of Cardiology and the Japanese College of Cardiology are hosting the 2019 ACC Asia Conference together with JCC 2019 in Nagoya, Japan, from September 13-14. The conference brings together top experts to discuss and review new cardiovascular science pertinent to the region.

The 2019 ACC Asia Conference together with JCC 2019 will examine emerging trends and strategies, as well as best practices for heart disease prevention and management. Attendees will have access to in-depth sessions with global and local experts on topics such as promoting quality care and outcomes through registries, cardiovascular disease prevention in a new era of options, advanced heart failure management, and artificial intelligence and the future of cardiology.

Aaron D. Kugelmass, MD, FACC, and Keiichi Fukuda, MD, PhD, FACC, will serve as co-chairs of the conference, which will be held at the Nagoya Congress Center. Experts from around the world and the region will discuss, share and critique the latest in cardiovascular prevention and care, including ACC Chief Innovation Officer John Rumsfeld, MD, FACC; ACC Annual Scientific Session Vice Chair Pamela Morris, MD, FACC; ACC Asia Conference Vice Chair Fred Kusumoto, MD, FACC; JCC Board of Directors member Minoru Ono, MD, PhD; NCDR Chief Scientific Adviser Frederick Masoudi, MD, MSPH, FACC; and ACC Immediate Past President C. Michael Valentine, MD, MACC. See the full conference agenda here.

ACC has selected three of the abstracts presented at JCC 2019 as top abstracts. The abstract authors are awarded the opportunity to present their research as posters at ACC.20 Together with the World Congress of Cardiology, taking place March 28-30, 2020, in Chicago. To receive copies of these abstracts or to speak to study authors, contact Katie Glenn at kglenn@acc.org.

Clinical Impact of Hemodialysis on Short-term Prognosis in Acute Heart Failure: Multi-center Registry from Tokyo Cardiovascular Care Unit Network

Irregular Protrusion is Correlated With Development of Neoatherosclerosis After New Generation Drug-Eluting Stent Implantation: Optical Coherence Tomographic Study

Real-world three-year outcome in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation in the era of treatment with direct oral anti-coagulants: the ASSAF-K registry

