Can Google help you get the stains out? (video)

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2019 -- Stained your shirt but don't have time for a spin cycle? Your first impulse is probably to whip out your phone and start Googling. But how reliable are the quick stain removal tips you come across? This week on Reactions, we try out a bunch of those tips and consider the chemistry behind why some are more effective than others: https:/ / youtu. be/ flSgUCMZjfo .

