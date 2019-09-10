Deep learning pioneer to give Turing Lecture at Heidelberg Laureate Forum

ACM, the Association for Computing Machinery, today announced that Yoshua Bengio, co-recipient of the 2018 ACM A.M. Turing Award, will present his Turing Award Lecture, "Deep Learning for AI," at the Heidelberg Laureate Forum on September 23 in Heidelberg, Germany. Bengio's Turing Lecture will be livestreamed via the Heidelberg Laurate Forum's website.

Bengio is a professor at the University of Montreal and Scientific Director at Mila, Quebec's Artificial Intelligence Institute. He received the 2018 ACM A.M. Turing Award with Geoffrey Hinton, VP and Engineering Fellow of Google, and Yann LeCun, VP and Chief AI Scientist at Facebook. Bengio, Hinton and LeCun were recognized for conceptual and engineering breakthroughs that have made deep neural networks a critical component of computing. In recent years, deep learning methods have been responsible for astonishing breakthroughs in computer vision, speech recognition, natural language processing, and robotics--among other applications.

In his Turing Lecture, "Deep Learning for AI," Bengio will look back at some of the principles behind the recent successes of deep learning as well as acknowledge current limitations and propose research directions to build on this progress and towards human-level AI. Among the promising new research directions Bengio will discuss are deep learning from the agent perspective, with grounded language learning, discovering causal variables and causal structure, and the ability for machines to explore their surroundings in an unsupervised way to understand the world and quickly adapt to changes in it.

Livestream Details:

Date: Monday, September 23, 2019

Time: 9:00 - 9:45 am (Central European Summer Time)

Livestream Link: https:/ / www. heidelberg-laureate-forum. org/

The ACM A.M. Turing Award, often referred to as the "Nobel Prize of Computing," carries a $1 million prize, with financial support provided by Google, Inc. It is named for Alan M. Turing, the British mathematician who articulated the mathematical foundation and limits of computing. In receiving the award, each Turing Laureate agrees to give a Turing Lecture within one year of being selected.

The Heidelberg Laureate Forum (HLF), scheduled this year from September 22-27, is an annual one-week event that brings together 200 of the world's most promising young researchers in mathematics and computer science with the recipients of the disciplines' most prestigious awards: the Abel Prize, the ACM A.M. Turing Award, the ACM Prize in Computing, the Fields Medal and the Nevanlinna Prize. With scientific, social and outreach activities, the HLF is a networking event meant to inspire the next generation of scientists.

About the ACM A.M. Turing Award

The A.M. Turing Award was named for Alan M. Turing, the British mathematician who articulated the mathematical foundation and limits of computing, and who was a key contributor to the Allied cryptanalysis of the Enigma cipher during World War II. Since its inception in 1966, the Turing Award has honored the computer scientists and engineers who created the systems and underlying theoretical foundations that have propelled the information technology industry.

About ACM

ACM, the Association for Computing Machinery, is the world's largest educational and scientific computing society, uniting computing educators, researchers and professionals to inspire dialogue, share resources and address the field's challenges. ACM strengthens the computing profession's collective voice through strong leadership, promotion of the highest standards, and recognition of technical excellence. ACM supports the professional growth of its members by providing opportunities for life-long learning, career development, and professional networking.