The Paul G. Allen Frontiers Group is hosting the 2019 Allen Frontiers Symposium at The Joseph B. Martin Conference Center at Harvard Medical School in Boston on October 16-17, 2019. This two-day event will feature the latest advances from current Frontiers Group awardees, including Allen Discovery Center lead scientists, Allen Distinguished Investigators and AHA-Allen Initiative teams.

The meeting will feature keynote lectures by Carl Zimmer of the New York Times and Regina Barzilay of MIT with Jonathan Stokes of the Broad Institute. Hear from current Frontiers Group awardees on topics including: human brain evolution, neuroimmunology, aging and cognitive impairment, along with nuclear biophysics, epigenetics, cancer and cardiac disease.

Event Overview

Wednesday, October 16th:

Registration and breakfast, 8:30-9:00am

Welcome and introduction, 9:00am

Morning sessions, 9:00am-12:20pm

Networking lunch (provided), 12:20-1:30pm

Afternoon sessions, 1:30-4:40pm

Thursday, October 17th:

Registration and breakfast, 8:30-9:00am

Welcome and introduction, 9:00am

Morning sessions, 9:00am-12:20pm

Networking lunch (provided), 12:20-1:30pm

Afternoon sessions, 1:30-3:00pm

About The Paul G. Allen Frontiers Group

The Paul G. Allen Frontiers Group takes our Founder's enduring quest to understand the mysteries of bioscience to a global scale--beyond the science happening within the labs of the Allen Institute--by directing funding to researchers conducting cutting-edge science around the world. Our team is in continuous dialogue with scientists and visionaries in all areas of bioscience, constantly seeking the novel ideas and emerging fields where an early investment could have the power to make a difference for humankind.?

The Frontiers Group encourages new ways of doing science, nurtures breakthroughs, and fosters a creative community built on a shared passion for discovery.