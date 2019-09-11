AIAA awards 12 undergraduate scholarships

The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) has announced the 12 winners of its 2019 undergraduate scholarships.

Supported by nearly 30,000 members, AIAA awards academic scholarships and STEM educational grants to support the next generation of aerospace professionals.

The 2019 winners are:

The $10,000 Daedalus 88 Scholarship, endowed by current AIAA President John Langford, CEO and President, Aurora Flight Sciences, was presented to Ara Mahseredjian, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California.

The $10,000 David and Catherine Thompson Space Technology Scholarship, named for and endowed by former AIAA President David Thompson, retired chairman, chief executive officer, and president of Orbital ATK, Dulles, Virginia, and his wife Catherine, was presented to Savannah Cofer, Rice University, Houston, Texas.

The $5,000 Vicki and George Muellner Scholarship for Aerospace Engineering, named for and endowed by the late Lt. Gen. George Muellner, former AIAA president, U.S. Air Force and president of advanced systems for Boeing Integrated Defense Systems, and his wife Vicki, was presented to Justin Lidard, University of Maryland, College Park, College Park, Maryland.

The $5,000 Wernher von Braun Scholarship, named in honor of the German rocketeer and founder of the U.S. space program, was presented to Matthew Corrado, Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, Georgia.

The $1,250 Leatrice Gregory Pendray Scholarship was presented to Anna Liu, Purdue University, West Lafayette, Indiana.

Seven AIAA scholarships were presented by AIAA Technical Committees (TC) to students performing research in the TC's area:

The Liquid Propulsion TC presented a $2,500 scholarship to EliseAnne Koskelo, Pomona College, Claremont, California.

The Space Transportation TC presented a $1,500 scholarship to Theo Rulko, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The Digital Avionics TC presented four scholarships of $2,000 each:

The Dr. James Rankin Digital Avionics Scholarship was presented to Ryan Kelly, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Knoxville, Tennessee.

The Dr. Amy R. Pritchett Digital Avionics Scholarship was presented to Kaelan Oldani, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The Ellis F. Hitt Digital Avionics Scholarship was presented to Spencer McDonald, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Knoxville, Tennessee.

The Cary Spitzer Digital Avionics Scholarship was presented to Hannah Lehman, Texas A&M University, College Station, Texas.

The AIAA Rocky Mountain Section presented a $500 scholarship to Andrew Meikle, University of Colorado Boulder, Boulder, Colorado.

###

Please visit AIAA's Scholarship and Graduate Awards section for more information.

About AIAA