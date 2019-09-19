2019 American Physical Society fellows announced

COLLEGE PARK, MD, September 19, 2019 -- The American Physical Society (APS) has elected the Society's 2019 Fellows. The APS Fellowship Program recognizes members who have made exceptional contributions to the physics enterprise in physics research, important applications of physics, leadership in or service to physics, or significant contributions to physics education.

Each year, no more than one half of one percent of the Society membership is recognized by their peers for election to the status of Fellow in the American Physical Society. This year, 168 Fellows were selected and recognized for their contributions to science.

To view the complete list of the 2019 APS Fellows and their citations, or to search all APS Fellows to date, visit the APS Fellow Archive.

Adams, Wendy

Colorado School of Mines

Citation: For impactful physics education research and the subsequent development of assessments in the areas of problem solving, student beliefs, and teacher preparation, leading to a range of improvements such as increased student learning and reductions in physics teacher shortages.

Nominated by: Forum on Education

Ahuja, Rajeev

Uppsala University

Citation: For seminal contributions to the design and understanding of energy storage materials and computational studies of condensed matter under high pressure.

Nominated by: Division of Computational Physics

Albert, Félicie

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Citation: For many original contributions to the development of directional X-ray beams for probing high-energy density matter.

Nominated by: Division of Plasma Physics

Alshareef, Husam N

King Abdullah University of Science & Technology (KAUST)

Citation: For contributions to the development of semiconductor materials and processes for electronics and energy applications, including deployment in volume production.

Nominated by: Forum on Industrial and Applied Physics

Analytis, James G

University of California, Berkeley

Citation: For elucidating the fundamental properties of topological materials, quantum spin liquids, and strange metals.

Nominated by: Division of Condensed Matter Physics

Bacca, Sonia

Johannes Gutenberg University, Mainz

Citation: For first-principles calculations of the electromagnetic response of nuclei, leading to insights into the microscopic origin of the giant dipole resonance, nuclear polarizability corrections in muonic atoms, and the role of three-nucleon forces in electromagnetic reactions.

Nominated by: Topical Group on Few-Body Systems

Balasubramanian, Vijay University of Pennsylvania Citation: For fundamental contributions clarifying the black hole information puzzle and black hole thermodynamics through work on the duality of quantum gravity and quantum field theory, and on black hole microscopics in theories of quantum gravity. Nominated by: Division of Particles and Fields

Bao, Jiming

University of Houston

Citation: For the discovery of photoacoustic laser streaming, for seminal contributions to the understanding of basic electronic and optical properties of nanostructured materials, and the development of new nanomaterials for applications in solar energy conversions and optoelectronic devices.

Nominated by: Division of Materials Physics

Bazin, Daniel

Michigan State University

Citation: For groundbreaking work developing nuclear reaction mechanisms for the study of rare isotopes, and for the conception and application of innovative technology to enable novel experiments.

Nominated by: Division of Nuclear Physics

Begel, Michael

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Citation: For international leadership in contributions toward a better understanding of jets and related physics in the ATLAS and DZero experiments, leading to advances in the trigger and data acquisition in the ATLAS upgrades.

Nominated by: Forum on International Physics

Benedikt, Michael Markus

CERN

Citation: For scientific leadership in the Future Circular Collider Study, and for promoting global collaboration in particle physics research to build the world's largest international collider.

Nominated by: Forum on International Physics

Berciu, Mona Inesa

University of British Columbia

Citation: For outstanding contributions to the theory of dilute magnetic semiconductors and polarons.

Nominated by: Division of Condensed Matter Physics

Bergé, Luc B.

French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA)

Citation: For pioneering theoretical contributions in nonlinear wave propagation, laser filamentation, and THz wave generation by femtosecond laser pulses.

Nominated by: Division of Laser Science

Bertoldi, Katia

Harvard University

Citation: For blending photonics, nonlinear mechanics, origami, and robotics through theory and experiment.

Nominated by: Topical Group on Soft Matter

Bhattacharya, Anand

Argonne National Laboratory

Citation: For elucidating the magnetic and transport properties of novel oxide heterostructures and for the discovery of the spin Seebeck effect in paramagnetic and antiferromagnetic insulators.

Nominated by: Division of Materials Physics

Biegert, Jens

ICFO - The Institute of Photonic Sciences

Citation: For the development of intense few-cycle mid-infrared sources for the generation of water-window high-order harmonics, and their use in fundamental space-time imaging of the dynamics of molecular structure.

Nominated by: Division of Atomic, Molecular & Optical Physics

Boer, Daniel

University of Groningen

Citation: For contributions toward the understanding of the spin and momentum structure of quarks and gluons in nucleons, in particular those relevant in single spin asymmetries, and for studies of the color glass condensate phase in quantum chromodynamics.

Nominated by: Topical Group on Hadronic Physics

Bose, Tulika

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Citation: For leadership coordinating the CMS physics program and trigger system, and for contributions to the development of high level triggers and searches for heavy vector bosons and vector-like quarks.

Nominated by: Division of Particles and Fields

Bray, James William

GE Global Research

Citation: For outstanding contributions in applying superconductivity to MRI magnets and industrial scale generators/motors, and for management of these and other projects that have led to world-class products and leading-edge technology innovations.

Nominated by: Forum on Industrial and Applied Physics

Bruder, Christoph

University of Basel

Citation: For quantum theory of many-body coherent phenomena in mesoscopic electron systems, cold atoms, and nanomechanical systems.

Nominated by: Division of Condensed Matter Physics

Brujic, Jasna

New York University

Citation: For experimental studies of jamming, self-organization, and biomimetics of emulsions and colloids.

Nominated by: Topical Group on Soft Matter

Budil, Kimberly Susan

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Citation: For extraordinary leadership in developing national security partnerships between laboratories, academia, and governments, and for promoting diversity in science.

Nominated by: Forum on Physics and Society

Buttery, Richard J

General Atomics

Citation: For pioneering contributions to the understanding of magnetohydrodynamics stability in tokamak plasmas, including the physics of tearing modes and magnetic field errors, and for outstanding scientific leadership of national and international fusion research.

Nominated by: Division of Plasma Physics

Castillo, Luciano

Purdue University

Citation: For demonstrating the importance of the initial conditions of scaling arguments in turbulent boundary layers, and for demonstrating the importance of turbulence in wind energy, and for mentoring and creating new opportunities for under-represented minorities in fluid dynamics.

Nominated by: Division of Fluid Dynamics

Chabinyc, Michael L.

University of California, Santa Barbara

Citation: For contributions to the understanding of relationships between structure and electronic properties of conjugated polymers, and the translation of these relationships to functional devices such as transistors and solar cells.

Nominated by: Division of Polymer Physics

Cheben, Pavel

National Research Council of Canada

Citation: For field-opening contributions to subwavelength integrated photonics, and the experimental and theoretical investigations of metamaterial nanostructures in optical waveguides, including metamaterial Bloch waveguides and on-chip metasurfaces in the telecom and mid-infrared frequencies.

Nominated by: Division of Laser Science

Chen, Xi

Tsinghua University

Citation: For the development of high energy resolution scanning tunneling spectroscopy and its applications to iron-based superconductors and other quantum materials.

Nominated by: Division of Condensed Matter Physics

Chen, Yu-Ao

University of Science and Technology of China

Citation: For outstanding contributions on quantum information processing with photons and atoms.

Nominated by: Division of Atomic, Molecular & Optical Physics

Christensen, Steven Mark

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Citation: For developing the point-splitting regularization technique in quantum field theory in curved spacetime and for finding the structure of the gravitational trace anomaly and its relationship to Hawking radiation.

Nominated by: Division of Gravitational Physics

Cifarelli, Luisa

University of Bologna

Citation: For leadership in high energy physics and tireless efforts to strengthen international collaboration in physics.

Nominated by: Forum on International Physics

Connolly, Amy L

Ohio State University

Citation: For contributions to experimental and theoretical studies of ultrahigh energy neutrinos, and to searches for these neutrinos using radio techniques.

Nominated by: Division of Astrophysics

Corsi, Alessandra

Texas Tech University

Citation: For major contributions to the discovery of both gravitational wave sources and their electromagnetic counterparts.

Nominated by: Division of Atomic, Molecular & Optical Physics

Crooks, Gavin E.

X, the moonshot factory

Citation: For the discovery of the Crooks Fluctuation Theorem linking nanoscale fluctuations far from equilibrium to thermodynamics.

Nominated by: Topical Group on Statistical and Nonlinear Physics

Cui, Wei

Tsinghua University

Citation: For multiwavelength contributions to observations of black hole phenomena, including the study of jets related to both stellar mass and super massive black holes, the elucidation of the acceleration mechanisms in active galactic nuclei, and the relation of X-ray quasi-periodic oscillations to Lense-Thirring precession.

Nominated by: Division of Astrophysics

Dasgupta, Mahananda

Australian National University

Nominated by: Division of Nuclear Physics

Deserno, Markus

Carnegie Mellon University

Citation: For pioneering contributions to the theory and simulation of biological membranes and proteins, and their interactions, leading to improved understanding of cellular mechanics and self-organization.

Nominated by: Division of Biological Physics

Dickerson, James H

Consumer Reports

Citation: For longstanding contributions to physics diversity through mentoring, outreach, championing the APS Bridge Program, and helping launch the Fisk-Vanderbilt Bridge model, as well as leadership to assure quality science underpins Consumer Reports' product evaluations.

Nominated by: Forum on Physics and Society

Dogic, Zvonimir

University of California, Santa Barbara

Citation: For experiments on equilibrium self-assembled systems and active liquid crystals, and for the bottom-up engineering of biomimetic systems with life-like properties.

Nominated by: Topical Group on Soft Matter

Du, Shengwang

Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Citation: For significant contributions to photon-atom quantum interaction, including generation and manipulation of narrowband biphotons, and for the realization of efficient quantum memory, observation of optical precursors, and demonstration of nontraditional quantum heat engines.

Nominated by: Division of Atomic, Molecular & Optical Physics

Epelbaum, Evgeny

Ruhr University Bochum

Citation: For pioneering developments in nuclear forces and electroweak currents in chiral effective field theory and for their successful applications in few- and many-body systems.

Nominated by: Division of Nuclear Physics

Erukhimova, Tatiana

Texas A&M University

Citation: For developing and disseminating innovative physics education programs for college students and the public, and for organizing major science festivals in university settings.

Nominated by: Forum Outreach & Engaging Public

Escher, Jutta E

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Citation: For developing the theoretical framework required to validate the surrogate reaction method for neutron-induced reactions, and for leading the applications of these methods to address important questions in nuclear astrophysics and stewardship science.

Nominated by: Division of Nuclear Physics

Evans, Matthew J

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Citation: For critical contributions to the development of advanced gravitational-wave detectors, as well as for developing techniques to enable further improvements in detector sensitivity, and for leading community efforts to design future large-scale ground-based detectors.

Nominated by: Division of Gravitational Physics

Falk, Michael Lawrence

Johns Hopkins University

Citation: For fundamental advances in our understanding of the mechanical response of amorphous solids through the use of innovative computational methods and theories that reveal the connection between local rearrangements and large scale response.

Nominated by: Division of Computational Physics

Fenton, Flavio H

Georgia Institute of Technology

Citation: For ground-breaking contributions to the nonlinear dynamics of cardiac arrhythmia.

Nominated by: Topical Group on Statistical and Nonlinear Physics

Ferlaino, Francesca

University of Innsbruck

Citation: For ground-breaking experiments on dipolar quantum gases of erbium atoms, including the attainment of quantum degeneracy of bosons and fermions, studies on quantum-chaotical scattering, the formation of quantum droplets, and investigations on the roton spectrum.

Nominated by: Division of Atomic, Molecular & Optical Physics

Formaggio, Joseph Angelo

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Citation: For leadership in the pursuit of neutrino masses determination, and for developing novel technologies to attack the problem of direct detection.

Nominated by: Division of Nuclear Physics

Galbiati, Cristiano

Princeton University

Citation: For the measurement of Berillium-7 and pep solar neutrinos and for the development of the liquid argon technology for the background-free exploration of dark matter at the Gran Sasso underground laboratory.

Nominated by: Forum on International Physics

Gallaire, Francois

École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne

Citation: For fundamental contributions to hydrodynamic instability, balanced on the tripod of theory, numerics and experiments, with an emphasis on predictive theoretical understanding of vortex dynamics, droplets, coating flows, and theoretical microfluidics.

Nominated by: Division of Fluid Dynamics

Garaud, Pascale

University of California, Santa Cruz

Citation: For fundamental contributions to the understanding of astrophysical double diffusion, especially the formation of layers and staircases.

Nominated by: Division of Fluid Dynamics

Geraci, Andrew Albert

Northwestern University

Citation: For developing new precision measurement techniques to search for weakly coupled interactions of mesoscopic range and demonstrating the precision sensing capability of optically levitated nanoparticles.

Nominated by: Topical Group Precision Measurement & Fundamental Constants

Gerhardt, Stefan

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Citation: For outstanding contributions to the experimental characterization and understanding of the magneto-hydrodynamic stability of magnetically confined plasmas spanning multiple fusion configurations.

Nominated by: Division of Plasma Physics

Gershtein, Yuri

Rutgers University

Citation: For important contributions to searches for physics beyond the Standard Model at both the Tevatron and the Large Hadron Collider, and for developing innovative techniques for precision photon measurement that directly contributed to the Higgs boson discovery.

Nominated by: Division of Particles and Fields

Ghez, Andrea M University of California, Los Angeles Citation: For the advancement of diffraction-limited observing techniques and pathbreaking measurements that established the existence of a supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way Galaxy, and made possible a variety of other discoveries. Nominated by: Division of Astrophysics

Gritsan, Andrei

Johns Hopkins University

Citation: For significant contributions to the discovery and to the characterization of the Higgs Boson at the CERN Large Hadron Collider, and for significant contributions to the measurement of sin2alpha at the SLAC PEP II collider.

Nominated by: Division of Particles and Fields

Hagen, Stephen J

University of Florida

Citation: For significant experimental work on and elucidation of protein folding and bacterial gene regulation, and for exceptional service to and on behalf of the Division of Biological Physics and the American Physical Society.

Nominated by: Division of Biological Physics

Haller, George

ETH Zurich

Citation: For numerous contributions to nonlinear dynamics as applied to fluid flows, including stochastic transport, Lagrangian methods for coherent vortices and structure identification, and applications to geophysical transport processes, mixing, and suspension flows. Nominated by: Division of Fluid Dynamics

Hamann, Hendrik F IBM Thomas J Watson Research Center Citation: For the innovative use of physics in information technology, information systems, and information use and management. Nominated by: Forum on Industrial and Applied Physics

Hansen, Stephanie B

Sandia National Laboratories

Citation: For contributions to the fundamental modeling of nonequilibrium atoms and radiation in extreme environments, and for the advancement of spectroscopic analysis to increase understanding of diverse laboratory and astrophysical plasmas.

Nominated by: Division of Plasma Physics

Hanson, Ronald

Delft University of Technology

Citation: For pioneering experiments in quantum information science and quantum networking, including the first loophole-free Bell test.

Nominated by: Division of Quantum Information

Haule, Kristjan

Rutgers University

Citation: For pioneering quantitative first-principles investigation of correlated electron physics in broad classes of materials, including iron pnictides, heavy fermion, and transition metal compounds.

Nominated by: Division of Materials Physics

Herrmann, Hans W.

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Citation: For pioneering the use of Cherenkov radiation techniques for high energy gamma spectroscopy applications at the National Ignition and Omega Laser Facility.

Nominated by: Topical Group on Instrument and Measurement Science

Hilgenkamp, Hans

University of Twente

Citation: For pioneering work in combining superconducting materials and nanotechnology.

Nominated by: Division of Condensed Matter Physics

Hou, George Wei-Shu

National Taiwan University

Citation: For novel contributions to the theory of flavor and charge-parity violation, and for his role in initiating Taiwan's experimental collaboration with Belle and CMS.

Nominated by: Division of Particles and Fields

Howes, Gregory Gershom

University of Iowa

Citation: For fundamental contributions to understanding of turbulence in weakly collisional, magnetized plasmas, especially the nature of energy dissipation mechanisms.

Nominated by: Topical Group in Plasma Astrophysics

Hsu, Scott Chia Los Alamos National Laboratory Citation: For seminal experiments elucidating the physics of merging plasmas and jets spanning hydrodynamic to magnetized, self-organized behavior, thus impacting basic plasma physics, plasma astrophysics, and innovative fusion concept development. Nominated by: Division of Plasma Physics

Hu, Can-Ming

University of Manitoba

Citation: For outstanding contributions to the fields of cavity spintronics and cavity magnonics, and for significant contributions to the development of electrical methods for studying magnetization dynamics.

Nominated by: Topical Group on Magnetism

Huber, Patrick

Virginia Tech

Citation: For helping shape the U.S. and global experimental neutrino oscillation program through contributions to the phenomenology of long-baseline neutrino oscillations and the development of the GLoBES software package, and for seminal work on reactor neutrino science and its use in nuclear security.

Nominated by: Division of Particles and Fields

Hudson, Eric R.

University of California, Los Angeles

Citation: For pioneering contributions to the study of charged-neutral collision physics, chemistry, and thermodynamics, and for his work developing a nuclear clock and new trapped ion qubits.

Nominated by: Division of Atomic, Molecular & Optical Physics

Hurd, Alan James

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Citation: For seminal advances in the physics of soft matter and applications of neutron scattering, and for advancing international science diplomacy.

Nominated by: Forum on International Physics

Iaccarino, Gianluca

Stanford University

Citation: For seminal contributions to turbulence modeling, developments in advanced numerical methods for complex flows, and pioneering research in uncertainty quantification for turbulent flow simulations.

Nominated by: Division of Fluid Dynamics

Ismail-Beigi, Sohrab

Yale University

Citation: For seminal contributions to understanding and control of epitaxial semiconductor/oxide interfaces, for the discovery of new structural phases for 2D boron, and for advances in theoretical methods for first principles excited state calculations that enable engineering of material at the picometer scale.

Nominated by: Division of Materials Physics

Jha, Saurabh W

Rutgers University

Citation: For critical contributions to a deeper understanding of Type Ia supernovae, and to their exploitation as cosmological probes.

Nominated by: Division of Astrophysics

Jiang, Ying

Peking University

Citation: For seminal contributions advancing the scanning probe microscopy and spectroscopy of water molecules, and to the understanding of structure and dynamics of interfacial water and hydration at the atomic scale.

Nominated by: Division of Chemical Physics

Juel, Anne

University of Manchester

Citation: For fundamental contributions to the understanding of instabilities and dynamics of free surfaces, interfaces, and bubbles, gained by combining precision laboratory experiments with mathematical modeling.

Nominated by: Division of Fluid Dynamics

Kaindl, Robert A

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Citation: For contributing to the development of novel THz, infrared, and extreme-UV sources for ultrafast spectroscopy, and to the understanding of electronic dynamics in semiconductors and nanoscale materials, and ultrafast processes in strongly-correlated electron systems.

Nominated by: Division of Laser Science

Kanungo, Rituparna

Saint Mary's University

Citation: For seminal studies of weakly bound nuclei that have challenged our understanding of the nuclear many-body system, and for the development of innovative experimental techniques and approaches used in measurements with rare isotope beams.

Nominated by: Division of Nuclear Physics

Kim, Matt

QuantTera

Citation: For the entrepreneurial development of compound semiconductor heterojunction transistor devices.

Nominated by: Forum on Industrial and Applied Physics

Kimura, Tsuyoshi

University of Tokyo

Citation: For seminal contributions to the study of multiferroics, including the discovery of the magnetic origin of the ferroelectricity in TbMnO3 and the demonstration of magnetic control of the electric polarization, thus defining a new class of spin-driven multiferroics with promising functionalities.

Nominated by: Division of Materials Physics

Kling, Matthias Friedrich

Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität

Citation: For many contributions to the field of attosecond science, particularly in the exploration of controlled, optical-field-driven electron dynamics in atoms, molecules, and nano-particles.

Nominated by: Division of Atomic, Molecular & Optical Physics

Klute, Markus

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Citation: For work establishing the coupling of the Higgs boson to tau leptons, and for establishing the physics case for colliders beyond the Large Hadron Collider, including the High Luminosity LHC.

Nominated by: Division of Particles and Fields

Konik, Robert Michael

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Citation: For applications of exactly solvable techniques to strongly correlated low dimensional systems in and out of equilibrium.

Nominated by: Division of Condensed Matter Physics

Kuranz, Carolyn C

University of Michigan

Citation: For spearheading academic use of the National Ignition Facility for seminal experiments in plasma laboratory astrophysics, specifically the effects of locally generated intense radiation on an interface and on astrophysically relevant interfacial instabilities.

Nominated by: Division of Plasma Physics

LeRoy, Brian J

University of Arizona

Citation: For outstanding contributions to the understanding of the local electronic properties of low-dimensional materials through scanning probe microscopy.

Nominated by: Division of Condensed Matter Physics

Leventouri, Theodora

Florida Atlantic University

Citation: For advancing physics in medicine by developing and garnering national accreditation for two graduate medical physics programs, and for pioneering studies on structure properties of high temperature superconductors and apatite based biomaterials.

Nominated by: Topical Group on Medical Physics

Liepe, Matthias Ulf

Cornell University

Citation: For multiple contributions to the fundamental science and engineering of radiofrequency superconducting materials, accelerating cavities, cryomodules, and instrumentation and controls, and for excellence in graduate and undergraduate physics education.

Nominated by: Division of Physics of Beams

Lindner, Anke

Paris University

Citation: For outstanding contributions to the physics of complex fluids, interfacial flow instabilities, purely elastic instabilities, flexible fibers in

Newtonian and complex fluids, active matter, and the pioneering use of microfluidic experiments in these fields.

Nominated by: Division of Fluid Dynamics

Lu, Donghui

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Citation: For seminal contributions to the development of synchrotron-based angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy and the resultant understanding of quantum materials, especially iron and copper based superconductors.

Nominated by: Division of Materials Physics

Manning, M. Lisa

Syracuse University

Citation: For microscopic theory of flow and rigidity in disordered and biological materials.

Nominated by: Division of Condensed Matter Physics

Mathieu, Robert D.

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Citation: For pioneering studies of binary stars in clusters, including the discovery of alternative pathways of stellar evolution, and for building a national network on the principle of integrating research, teaching, and learning in STEM education to prepare our nation's future faculty.

Nominated by: Division of Astrophysics

Mendes, José Fernando F

University of Aveiro

Citation: For important advances in complex network science including preferential attachment, node aging, and modification of network links.

Nominated by: Topical Group on Statistical and Nonlinear Physics

Michelsen, Hope

University of Colorado Boulder

Citation: For groundbreaking research in the chemical physics of combustion particulate formation and transformations, and for innovative and rigorous description of particle-radiation interactions.

Nominated by: Division of Chemical Physics

Mioduszewski, Saskia

Texas A&M University

Citation: For sustained leadership of high-precision measurement of the quark-gluon plasma using direct photons and their correlations with hadrons and jets at the PHENIX and STAR experiments at the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider.

Nominated by: Division of Nuclear Physics

Monismith, Stephen

Stanford University

Citation: For fundamental contributions to the field of environmental fluid mechanics through innovative field studies of flows on coral reefs, and for increasing the understanding of stratified turbulence and flows and biophysical interactions in estuaries and the nearshore coastal ocean.

Nominated by: Division of Fluid Dynamics

Mueller, Holger

University of California, Berkeley

Citation: For advances in the manipulation of matter waves, including their application to precision measurement of the fine structure constant, to constraint on forces from light scalar fields posited to be dark energy candidates, and to the development of a phase plate for electron microscopy.

Nominated by: Topical Group Precision Measurement & Fundamental Constants

Nelson, Harry Norman

University of California, Santa Barbara

Citation: For contributions to the experimental campaign to discover weakly interacting massive particles.

Nominated by: Division of Particles and Fields

Ono, Yasushi

University of Tokyo

Citation: For novel contributions to the international research of plasma merging, magnetic reconnection and self-organization, and especially for investigation of the detailed mechanisms of ion heating by applying them to hot high beta fusion plasmas.

Nominated by: Division of Plasma Physics

Oshikawa, Masaki

University of Tokyo

Citation: For fundamental contributions to the theory of topology, dynamics, and order in quantum many body systems.

Nominated by: Division of Condensed Matter Physics

Ozcan, Aydogan

University of California, Los Angeles

Citation: For distinguished contributions to computational optics, specifically to holography, lensfree computational microscopy, cytometry, and sensing systems, all of which have broad impact on various biomedical applications such as telemedicine and global health.

Nominated by: Division of Laser Science

Paschke, Kent

University of Virginia

Citation: For using parity violation in electron scattering to study the structure of the nucleon and nuclei and the physics beyond the standard model, and for achieving unprecedented control over helicity-correlated systematic errors associated with polarized electron beams.

Nominated by: Division of Nuclear Physics

Perc, Matjaz

University of Maribor

Citation: For seminal theoretical contributions to the physics of social systems which have strengthened the ties between physics and society through the promotion of human cooperation, the provisioning of public goods, and the maintenance of biodiversity.

Nominated by: Forum on Physics and Society

Petta, Jason R

Princeton University

Citation: For pioneering contributions to the field of semiconductor quantum devices, including coherent manipulation of electron spin states in double quantum wells, the realization of multi-qubit silicon-based quantum devices, and observation of single electron-single spin coupling in cavity quantum-dot circuits.

Nominated by: Division of Quantum Information

Phaneuf, Raymond Jeffrey

University of Maryland

Citation: For development of novel industrial applications of thin film techniques including coatings for the protection of cultural heritage objects against corrosion and directed-assembly of nanostructures on semiconductor surfaces.

Nominated by: Forum on Industrial and Applied Physics

Picozzi, Silvia

CNR-SPIN Chieti

Citation: For pioneering contributions to the fundamental understanding of microscopic mechanisms linking magnetic and electric dipolar degrees of freedom, through advanced modeling of ferroelectrics, antiferromagnets, and multiferroics.

Nominated by: Division of Materials Physics

Pitchford, Leanne C Paul Sabatier University Citation: For outstanding service to the industrial and applied physics communities in the area of low-temperature plasma modeling through the development of new approaches for solution of the electron gas Boltzmann equation, modeling software, evaluated data sets, and open-access websites. Nominated by: Forum on Industrial and Applied Physics

Podolskiy, Viktor A

University of Massachusetts Lowell

Citation: For outstanding fundamental contributions to understanding linear and nonlinear light matter interactions in optical composites, metamaterials, and plasmonic media.

Nominated by: Division of Laser Science

Prestridge, Katherine P

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Citation: For thoughtfully designed experiments on shock-driven mixing and turbulence, and for developing advanced flow diagnostics that bring insights to the understanding of mixing in extreme flows.

Nominated by: Division of Fluid Dynamics

Qiang, Ji

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Citation: For extensive contributions and leadership in theoretical and computational beam and accelerator physics, and for pioneering application of high-performance computing in the field.

Nominated by: Division of Physics of Beams

Quaglioni, Sofia

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Citation: For contributions to unifying theories for the structure and dynamics of light nuclei by elucidating the role of the continuum in weakly bound nuclei, and the inclusion of three-body final states and three-nucleon interactions within reaction dynamics.

Nominated by: Division of Nuclear Physics

Ramos, Idalia

University of Puerto Rico at Humacao

Citation: For tireless work on behalf of physics students, especially Hispanic women, and for enthusiasm for research that has inspired generations of many Puerto Rican students to enter physics graduate programs.

Nominated by: Forum on Education

Ratcliff, William Davis

National Institute of Standards and Technology

Citation: For seminal neutron scattering studies of the magnetic order and spin dynamics in multiferroic materials.

Nominated by: Topical Group on Magnetism

Read, Jocelyn Samantha

California State University, Fullerton

Citation: For contributions to the understanding of extreme matter within neutron stars, including its effects on gravitational-wave observations, and for the inclusive recruiting and mentoring of next generation gravitational-wave scientists.

Nominated by: Division of Gravitational Physics

Restrepo, Juan M

Oregon State University

Citation: For advancing the understanding of wave dynamics and uncertainty quantification in the climate system.

Nominated by: Topical Group on Physics of Climate

Rignanese, Gian-Marco

UCLouvain

Citation: For original efforts developing free license software in the field of electronic structure calculations, and high-throughput calculations in a broad range of materials types.

Nominated by: Division of Computational Physics

Robey, Harry Francis

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Citation: For significant advances in the understanding of complex hydrodynamics in inertial confinement fusion and high energy density plasmas, and for leadership in the design and execution of experiments on the National Ignition Facility.

Nominated by: Division of Plasma Physics

Romanenko, Alexander

Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory

Citation: For groundbreaking contributions to understanding radio frequency power losses in superconducting radio frequency cavities for particle accelerators.

Nominated by: Division of Physics of Beams

Romanov, Dmitri A

Temple University

Citation: For seminal contributions to our understanding of the interaction of ultra-intense, ultra-fast optical radiation with atoms and molecules for femtosecond laser filamentation-based spectroscopy, nonlinear optics, and coherent control.

Nominated by: Division of Atomic, Molecular & Optical Physics

Roth, Connie Barbara

Emory University

Citation: For exceptional contributions to the understanding of glass transition and aging phenomena in polymer films and blends.

Nominated by: Division of Polymer Physics

Ruskai, Mary Beth

University of Vermont

Citation: For pioneering contributions to the mathematical theory of quantum information, including the identification and solution of additivity problems and a proof of strong subadditivity of entropy, and for tirelessly building bridges between the field of quantum information and the broader mathematical community.

Nominated by: Division of Quantum Information

Sabella, Mel S

Chicago State University

Citation: For contributions to research in the field of introductory physics education courses designed to leverage the strengths of underserved and diverse student populations and engage them as co-investigators, and for demonstrating the utility of nontraditional measures of success in physics education.

Nominated by: Topical Group on Physics Education Research

Salahuddin, Sayeef

University of California, Berkeley

Citation: For pioneering the physics of negative capacitance and its translation to overcome the Boltzmann Tyranny in microelectronics.

Nominated by: Division of Materials Physics

Saleh, Omar A.

University of California, Santa Barbara

Citation: For outstanding contributions to single-molecule biophysics, including development of magnetic tweezer instrumentation and its use in elucidating electrostatic and self-avoidance contributions to biopolymer structure, as well as mechanisms of motion of ring-shaped ATPases along DNA.

Nominated by: Division of Biological Physics

Santangelo, Christian

Syracuse University

Citation: For seminal theoretical contributions exploiting geometry and topology to understand the elasticity of soft materials.

Nominated by: Topical Group on Soft Matter

Sathyaprakash, B.S.

Pennsylvania State University

Citation: For leadership in and wide-ranging contributions to gravitational wave science.

Nominated by: Division of Gravitational Physics

Schmidt, Frank

CERN

Citation: For groundbreaking work in furthering the understanding of nonlinear particle motion in accelerators through experiments and simulations.

Nominated by: Division of Physics of Beams

Schroeder-Turk, Gerd E

Murdoch University

Citation: For contributions to geometrical principles in soft matter physics, particularly bicontinuous phases.

Nominated by: Topical Group on Soft Matter

Sethna, James Patarasp

Cornell University

Citation: For seminal and wide-ranging contributions to information geometry, "sloppy models," crackling noise, fracture, and emergent self-similarity.

Nominated by: Topical Group on Statistical and Nonlinear Physics

Shaevitz, Joshua W

Princeton University

Citation: For fundamental contributions to the understanding of the mechanics and dynamics of biological systems, from single molecules to cell collectives to behaving animals, through the development of new techniques for precision measurement.

Nominated by: Division of Biological Physics

Shawhan, Peter Sven

University of Maryland

Citation: For the development of techniques and algorithms to search LIGO data for transient signals, and for realizing the important future scientific implications of gravitational wave observations by looking for other signals developed by electromagnetic observations.

Nominated by: Division of Gravitational Physics

Shumlak, Uri

University of Washington

Citation: For pioneering investigations of sheared flow stabilization of magnetohydrodynamics modes in the Z-pinch.

Nominated by: Division of Plasma Physics

Silva, Carlos

Georgia Institute of Technology

Citation: For the groundbreaking development of ultrafast laser techniques for probing the transient photophysics of electro-optical and excitonic materials leading to novel and unique insights into charge-separation and carrier generation in organic photovoltaic systems.

Nominated by: Division of Chemical Physics

Souza, Ivo S

Ikerbasque Foundation and University of the Basque Country, Spain

Citation: For developing the theory of geometric phases in electronic structure and its implementation in practical computational algorithms.

Nominated by: Division of Computational Physics

Su, Dong

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Citation: For leading contributions to state-of-the-art vertex detector and trigger systems at SLD, BaBar, and ATLAS, thus advancing knowledge of weak interaction physics within the Standard Model and providing a foundation for novel physics searches based on b- and c-quark tagging.

Nominated by: Division of Particles and Fields

Sudbo, Asle Norwegian University of Science and Technology Citation: For pioneering contributions to the theory of vortex matter in strongly fluctuating superconductors, superfluids, and multicomponent condensates. Nominated by: Division of Condensed Matter Physics

Surrow, Bernd

Temple University

Citation: For developing the methodology and fundamental measurements for determining the spin structure and dynamics of the proton using W-boson and jet production in high-energy polarized proton collisions, and for developing a future electron-ion collider facility.

Nominated by: Division of Nuclear Physics

Syage, Jack A

ImmunogenX

Citation: For the development of time-resolved methods for studying chemical dynamics in molecular clusters, state-specific, angle-velocity resolved direct imaging, and for pioneering the commercial development of atmospheric pressure photoionization for mainstream mass spectrometric chemical analysis.

Nominated by: Division of Chemical Physics

Tchernyshyov, Oleg V

Johns Hopkins University

Citation: For seminal advances in magnetic solitons and the development of collective coordinate formalism of dynamics of magnetic solitons for ferromagnetic thin wires, skyrmion crystals and extended domain walls.

Nominated by: Topical Group on Magnetism

Tkatchenko, Alexandre

University of Luxembourg

Citation: For the development of a novel framework for modeling and understanding van der Waals interactions in molecules and materials.

Nominated by: Division of Computational Physics

Toney, Michael F

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Citation: For many contributions to the development of in situ synchrotron X-ray scattering and spectroscopy methods for studies of organic materials, photovoltaics, and electrochemical interfaces related to energy materials systems.

Nominated by: Topical Group on Energy Res & Appl.

Valentine, Megan T. University of California, Santa Barbara Citation: For pioneering research in the development of microrheology and the applications of biomechanics at multiple length scales to diverse biological systems. Nominated by: Division of Biological Physics

Van de Water, Richard G Los Alamos National Laboratory Citation: For outstanding contributions to solar-neutrino and short-baseline accelerator-neutrino physics experiments that have shed new light on neutrino properties and have provided evidence for physics beyond the Standard Model. Nominated by: Division of Particles and Fields

Vavilov, Maxim G

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Citation: For important contributions to several areas of quantum information, including the development of novel qubit manipulation and readout methods for superconducting qubits, and new insight into decoherence processes in semiconducting qubits.

Nominated by: Division of Quantum Information

Vinokurov, Nikolay

Budker Institute of Nuclear Physics

Citation: For pioneering theoretical and experimental work in the field of free electron lasers and undulators for synchrotron radiation sources and free electron lasers.

Nominated by: Division of Physics of Beams

Vishveshwara, Smitha

University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

Citation: For pioneering theory of quantum dynamics in nonequilibrium systems and novel phenomena in cold Bose gases.

Nominated by: Division of Condensed Matter Physics

Vlahovska, Petia M.

Northwestern University

Citation: For pioneering work on problems in interfacial flows and soft matter, including the fluid-structure interaction in Stokes flow, the mechanics of biomembranes, and electrohydrodynamics.

Nominated by: Division of Fluid Dynamics

Vlassopoulos, Dimitris

FORTH and University of Crete

Citation: For seminal contributions to understanding the rheology of complex polymeric architectures and recognizing the need for carefully controlled polymers in these contexts.

Nominated by: Division of Polymer Physics

Vogler, Tracy John

Sandia National Laboratories

Citation: For landmark contributions to the basic understanding of shock propagation in metals, ceramics, and granular materials, for sustained service to the APS Topical Group on Shock Compression of Condensed Matter, and for leadership in the science community.

Nominated by: Topical Group on Shock Compression of Condensed Matter

Vogt, Bryan

The Pennsylvania State University

Citation: For insightful contributions to the understanding of polymer thin films and process-structure relationships of self-assembled polymers.

Nominated by: Division of Polymer Physics

Volovich, Anastasia

Brown University

Citation: For introducing original perspectives on quantum field theory calculations and uncovering deep mathematical structures in supersymmetric gauge theories, leading to novel and powerful methods of scattering amplitudes evaluation.

Nominated by: Division of Particles and Fields

Waters, Sarah L

Oxford University

Citation: For exposing the intricate fluid mechanics of biomedical systems and impactfully analyzing them with elegant mathematics.

Nominated by: Division of Fluid Dynamics

Weatherford, Charles Albert

Florida A&M University

Citation: For the innovative development and application of numerical techniques to few-body systems, and for a passionate commitment to educating and mentoring African-American men and women.

Nominated by: American Physical Society

Weichman, Peter Bernard

BAE Systems

Citation: For definitive work on the dirty boson problem and on two-dimensional hydrodynamics.

Nominated by: Division of Condensed Matter Physics

Weiner, Neal

New York University

Citation: For contributions to new models of dark matter and the understanding of their implications for dark forces and multi-state dark sectors, and for connecting new models to dark matter detection strategies.

Nominated by: Division of Particles and Fields

Wenhui, Duan

Tsinghua University

Citation: For discoveries of novel physical phenomena in two-dimensional electronics and advanced functional materials using computational and theoretical approaches, and for the first-principles prediction of new quantum materials.

Nominated by: Division of Computational Physics

White, Anne Elisabeth

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Citation: For outstanding contributions and leadership in understanding turbulent electron heat transport in magnetically confined fusion plasmas via diagnostic development, novel experimentation, and validation of nonlinear gyrokinetic codes.

Nominated by: Division of Plasma Physics

White, Marion M

Argonne National Laboratory

Citation: For tireless efforts to increase the participation of women and minorities in physics, especially through one-on-one mentoring and educating minorities in elementary school through college about opportunities in the field.

Nominated by: Forum on Physics and Society

Wilke, Claus

University of Texas at Austin

Citation: For discovering that biophysical constraints are a primary driver of protein sequence evolution.

Nominated by: Division of Biological Physics

Williams, David A

University of California, Santa Cruz

Citation: For contributions to the study of gamma rays from extragalactic sources such as gamma-ray bursts and blazars, for using gamma-ray data to test cosmological models of the extragalactic background light, and for leadership in the development of past, present, and future ground-based gamma-ray telescopes.

Nominated by: Division of Astrophysics

Wong, Chee Wei

University of California, Los Angeles

Citation: For contributions in mesoscopic optical physics, including photonic crystals and laser frequency microcombs.

Nominated by: Division of Laser Science

Xia, Jing

University of California, Irvine

Citation: For developing novel optical probes of unconventional superconductors and magnetic materials, and for transport studies of topological phases.

Nominated by: Division of Condensed Matter Physics

Xing, Huili Grace

Cornell University

Citation: For pioneering contributions in polar wide-bandgap semiconductors, 2D crystal semiconductors, and layered crystals.

Nominated by: Division of Condensed Matter Physics

Xu, Hongqi

Peking University

Citation: For outstanding contributions to nanophysics and quantum transport in semiconductor systems.

Nominated by: Division of Condensed Matter Physics

Xu, Ting

University of California, Berkeley

Citation: For the design and realization of hybrid polymers that open new and efficient paths to functional nanocomposites by elucidating the physics that control the rate and perfection of self-assembly.

Nominated by: Division of Polymer Physics

Zhang, Jing

Shanxi University

Citation: For contributions to the fields of continuous-variable quantum information and quantum gases, especially for his pioneering experiments to realize spin-orbit coupling in degenerate Fermi gases.

Nominated by: Division of Atomic, Molecular & Optical Physics

Zhang, Xin

Boston University

Citation: For research and education using microelectromechanical systems and metamaterials to address a wide range of important problems in areas ranging from energy to healthcare to homeland security.

Nominated by: Forum on Industrial and Applied Physics

Zhou, Mingfei

Fudan University

Citation: For outstanding contributions to the development and application of infrared spectroscopic techniques for the elucidation of the structure, chemical bonding, and reactivity of transient new molecules and clusters.

Nominated by: Division of Chemical Physics

Zhou, Ye

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Citation: For seminal contributions to understanding the evolution of turbulent interfaces from the weakly nonlinear to fully turbulent regimes relevant to the micro-scales of laser experiments, and the inertial confinement fusion to the mega-scales of supernova explosions, space physics, and astrophysics.

Nominated by: Division of Plasma Physics

Zou, Xiaoqin

University of Missouri

Citation: For outstanding contributions to developing novel physics-based algorithms for modeling protein interactions with applications to structure-based drug design.

Nominated by: Division of Biological Physics

