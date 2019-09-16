American Society of Anesthesiologists hosts ANESTHESIOLOGY 2019

Showcasing the latest research and innovations in the specialty, Oct. 19-23, Orlando

CHICAGO - Cutting-edge research aimed at improving the patient experience and safety for millions of people undergoing surgeries and seeking acute and chronic pain relief will be showcased at ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2019, the annual meeting of the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), Oct. 19-23, in Orlando. More than 14,000 internationally recognized researchers and global thought leaders driving the innovation behind the latest scientific and technological advances in anesthesiology will be in attendance.

ANESTHESIOLOGY 2019, the premier gathering of the specialty will feature:

* An address from U.S. Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams, M.D., M.P.H, where he will discuss the major public health issues affecting the United States and how physician anesthesiologists can address them with their patients.

* Scientific research updates featuring more than 1,000 abstracts highlighting the best science in anesthesiology, including research on:

o How most pregnant women know to steer clear of alcohol, yet many think topical cannabidiol (CBD) is safe o How opioid-free anesthesia may be safe and effective for kids having their tonsils removed o The connection between medical marijuana and the opioid crisis

* More than 350 educational sessions, including a new opioid analgesics session discussing physician anesthesiologists' tailored approach to patient safety when using opioids.

* Featured sessions, including:

o Physician Suicide: What You Can Do to Save a Life, which will address identification of those at risk of death by suicide and what can be done to reduce it. o FDA Update on Anesthetics: New Drug Approvals, IND and Labeling 101, which will discuss recent anesthetics approvals, new classes of anesthetics on the horizon and challenges to approving these anesthetic drugs. o Artificial Intelligence in Perioperative Medicine: Moving from Big Data to Smart Data, will highlight how artificial intelligence and machine learning have the potential to radically change physicians' and researchers' understanding of patients' risk trajectory.

* A keynote address from Abraham Verghese, Stanford physician, New York Times bestselling author and Pulitzer Prize finalist will share his vision of the future of health care in which technological innovation is married with the traditional doctor-patient relationship and technological progress, combined with a human commitment to listening so as to provide what the patient wants most: a true caregiver.

* FAER-Helrich Research Lecture, presented by Roderic G. Eckenhoff, M.D., will discuss anesthetics, surgery and Alzheimer's disease, highlighting how this research ultimately formed the basis for the ASA Brain Health Initiative, which aims to reduce postoperative delirium in seniors.

* Additionally, media can visit the exhibit hall featuring the latest products, services and innovations to help anesthesiology and health care professionals deliver high quality and safe patient care.

