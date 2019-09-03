'Frontiers in Clinical Drug Research - Anti Allergy Agents', indexed in Scopus

The eBook, 'Frontiers in Clinical Drug Research - Anti Allergy Agents', published by Bentham eBooks, has been accepted for inclusion in Scopus.

Scopus is the largest abstract and citation database of peer-reviewed literature including scientific journals, books and conference proceedings.

Frontiers in Clinical Drug Research - Anti-Allergy Agents is an exciting eBook series comprising a selection of updated review articles relevant to the recent development of pharmacological agents used for the treatment of allergies. The scope of the reviews includes clinical trials of anti-inflammatory and anti-allergic drugs, drug delivery strategies used to treat specific allergies (such as inflammation, asthma and dermatological allergies), lifestyle dependent modes of therapies and the immunological or metabolic mechanisms that are of interest to researchers as targets for new drugs. The first volume of this series sheds light on new therapies that can be employed for allergic reactions in patients (both traditional and non-traditional therapies), nutrition based therapies and the use of substances such as omalizumab and adrenaline to counter inflammatory response and anaphylaxis in patients.

