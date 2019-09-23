BU doc receives AMA Inspiration Award

(Boston)--Megan Young, MD, assistant dean for student affairs and assistant professor of medicine in the section of geriatrics at Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM), has received the 2019 Women Physicians Section Inspiration Award from the American Medical Association (AMA). The award honors and acknowledges physicians who have offered their time, wisdom and support throughout the professional careers of fellow physicians, residents and students.

Young is the clerkship director for the geriatrics clerkship and one of the Academy of Medical Educators at BUSM. Clinically, she provides home-based primary care to frail elders in the community surrounding Boston Medical Center (BMC).

According to fourth-year medical student Jacqueline You, who nominated her for the award, "Dr. Young goes above and beyond her role as assistant dean within our Office of Student Affairs. She always is available to listen or give advice. She is a strong advocate and will reach out to others without hesitation to find answers for students. She is extensively involved throughout our medical school curriculum, serving as course director in both our first year/second year clinical reasoning courses and in our fourth-year geriatrics clerkship. Many students have been inspired by her infectious enthusiasm and thoughtful approach to teaching and clinical care. She is a one-of-kind teacher, mentor and physician."

Young received her medical degree from the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine and completed a primary care residency in internal medicine at BMC, where she served as chief medical resident. In addition, she completed a clinician-educator fellowship in geriatrics at BUSM.

The American Medical Association, founded in 1847 and incorporated in 1897, is the largest association of physicians--both MDs and DOs--and medical students in the United States. The AMA's mission is "to promote the art and science of medicine and the betterment of public health."