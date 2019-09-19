Massachusetts Medical Society honors BU doc with Women's Health Award

(Boston)--Nidhi Lal, MBBS, MPH, clinical assistant professor of family medicine at Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM), has received the Women's Health Award from the Massachusetts Medical Society (MMS). The award recognizes a physician for outstanding contributions advancing Women's Health in Massachusetts.

Honored by the Middlesex North District Medical Society as its 2017 Community Clinician of the Year, Lal has demonstrated the qualities of an exemplary physician throughout her career by caring for underserved populations, teaching medical students and residents, and advocating on local and state levels. She is also a recipient of a Fulbright Specialist grant and worked in India to improve maternal child health outcomes in tribal communities using telemedicine for health care access.

Board certified in family medicine, Lal also is an attending physician at Boston Medical Center. She earned her medical degree from Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Science, India, and a master's degree in public health from BU School of Public Health. She completed a residency in the University of Massachusetts Family Practice Program in Worcester.

In addition to clinical duties, Lal teaches third- and fourth-year medical students in family medicine and maternal child health at BUSM. She is currently working on a project that aims at early detection, diagnoses and treatment of tuberculosis in India.

Lal has been a member of the MMS since 2009, serving as an Alternate Trustee, a member of the International Medical Graduates Section, Global Health Committee, Committee on Administration and Management, and the Strategic Planning Committee. She is a current member of the MMS House of Delegates. She previously chaired the MMS Task Force on Diversity in Leadership and currently serves as chair of the Minority Affairs Section at MMS.

