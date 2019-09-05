Cleveland Clinic Medical Innovation Summit focuses on 'Caring for Every Life Through Innovation'

17th annual summit to bring together more than 100 speakers and leaders from around the world

September 5, 2019, Cleveland: Cleveland Clinic's Medical Innovation Summit will bring more than 100 speakers and leaders from over 500 organizations and 20 countries to downtown Cleveland from Oct. 21 to 23, 2019, to focus on the task of "Caring for Every Life through Innovation."

Now in its 17th year, the Medical Innovation Summit is organized by Cleveland Clinic Innovations, the development and commercialization arm of Cleveland Clinic. This year, the summit will tackle artificial intelligence (AI), new drug discovery, non-traditional participants and personalization in healthcare, focusing on the economics of it all.

"The pace of innovation in healthcare is accelerating. The Medical Innovation Summit will bring together leaders from a variety of industries to share their companies' expertise and best ideas to change the way healthcare is delivered," said Peter O'Neill, the executive director of Cleveland Clinic Innovations.

The agenda highlights 16 concurrent impact sessions, focusing on four specific areas of care: cardiology, neurology, metabolic disorders, and oncology. Topics include: The Promise of "Biomarkers" in Neurology, Regulatory Approval in Cancer Treatment, Combining Forces: Moving the Needle in Diabetes Care, Digital Health and Remote Monitoring in Cardiac Care, and more.

The keynote lineup features Roy Schoenberg, CEO, American Well; Craig Mundie, Senior Advisor to the CEO, former Chief Research and Strategy Officer, Microsoft; Eric Lefkofsky, Founder & CEO, Tempus, Co-Founder & Chairman, Groupon; Vinod Khosla, Founder, Khosla Ventures; Shez Partovi, M.D., AWS Worldwide Leader for Healthcare; Troyen Brennan, MD, Executive VP, CMO, CVS Health; Rajeev Ronanki, SVP, Chief Digital Officer, Anthem; and Rony Abovitz, CEO, Magic Leap.

Other notable speakers:

Casey Cunningham, M.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Santé Ventures

Joanne Hackett, Commercial Director, Genomics England

Rod Mackenzie, Ph.D., Executive VP, Chief Development Officer, Pfizer

Gladys Nunez, Principal, Amgen Ventures

Sara Vaezy, Chief of Digital Strategy, Providence

Sarah Sossong, Principal, Flare Capital

The Medical Innovation Summit has grown in its impact and now includes several concurrent partner events: the Cleveland Medical Hackathon on Oct. 19-20 at AMP'D Arena on Oct. 22; the Value Based Innovation Summit on Oct. 21-23 at the Global Center for Health Innovation; the Nursing Innovation Summit at Huntington Convention Center on Oct. 23; and specialized content tracks for attendees to choose from their interests.

The content workshops include the Investment Forum, International Insights and CLEVR Health on Oct. 21, and Translational Innovation, Community, and Women in Health Tech on Oct. 22.

The 2019 Medical Innovation Summit will be held at the Huntington Convention Center in downtown Cleveland. Registration is now open.

###

About Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, it was founded in 1921 by four renowned physicians with a vision of providing outstanding patient care based upon the principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation. Cleveland Clinic has pioneered many medical breakthroughs, including coronary artery bypass surgery and the first face transplant in the United States. U.S. News & World Report consistently names Cleveland Clinic as one of the nation's best hospitals in its annual "America's Best Hospitals" survey. Among Cleveland Clinic's 66,000 employees are more than 4,200 salaried physicians and researchers and 16,600 nurses, representing 140 medical specialties and subspecialties. Cleveland Clinic's health system includes a 165-acre main campus near downtown Cleveland, 11 regional hospitals in northeast Ohio, more than 180 northern Ohio outpatient locations - including 18 full-service family health centers and three health and wellness centers - and locations in southeast Florida; Las Vegas, Nev.; Toronto, Canada; Abu Dhabi, UAE; and London, England. In 2018, there were 7.9 million total outpatient visits, 238,000 hospital admissions and observations, and 220,000 surgical cases throughout Cleveland Clinic's health system. Patients came for treatment from every state and 185 countries. Visit us at clevelandclinic.org. Follow us at twitter.com/CCforMedia and twitter.com/ClevelandClinic. News and resources available at newsroom.clevelandclinic.org.

Editor's Note: Cleveland Clinic News Service is available to provide broadcast-quality interviews and B-roll upon request.