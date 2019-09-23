News Release 

Heterogeneity and evolution in cancer

Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Oncológicas (CNIO)

Cancers are dynamical and heterogeneous biological processes. Heterogeneity and evolution are the main factors driving oncogenesis, growth, invasion and failure of therapy. Longitudinal, multi-sampling and single cell genomic and transcriptomic characterization of tumors allows to reconstruct their changes and to link them to clinically relevant phenotypes. This workshop will bring together a community of interdisciplinary researchers developing tools to study these processes and applying them to large numbers of tumors.

Organizers Fátima Al-Shahrour, CNIO, Spain; Arnold J. Levine, The Simons Center for Systems Biology, Institute for Advanced Study, US and Raul Rabadan, Columbia Systems Biology, US

