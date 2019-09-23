Heterogeneity and evolution in cancer

Cancers are dynamical and heterogeneous biological processes. Heterogeneity and evolution are the main factors driving oncogenesis, growth, invasion and failure of therapy. Longitudinal, multi-sampling and single cell genomic and transcriptomic characterization of tumors allows to reconstruct their changes and to link them to clinically relevant phenotypes. This workshop will bring together a community of interdisciplinary researchers developing tools to study these processes and applying them to large numbers of tumors.

Organizers Fátima Al-Shahrour, CNIO, Spain; Arnold J. Levine, The Simons Center for Systems Biology, Institute for Advanced Study, US and Raul Rabadan, Columbia Systems Biology, US

