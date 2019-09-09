Henry Ford Cancer Institute hosts Third Annual Multidisciplinary Breast Cancer Symposium

The nation's top thought-leaders in breast cancer innovation, treatment and research will come together for the third annual Henry Ford Cancer Institute Multidisciplinary Breast Cancer Symposium from 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Crowne Plaza Detroit Downtown Riverfront. The symposium includes 6.0 AMA PRA Category 1 credits available for attendees.

The symposium will cover advances in the multidisciplinary approach to manage breast cancer care for high-risk patients and innovative treatment options, featuring speakers from across the country:

Jennifer Plichta, M.D. (Duke Health) - Updated Screening Guideline Recommendations for General and High-Risk Populations, Including Gadolinium Concerns

Kevin Hughes, M.D. (Massachusetts General Hospital) - What's New in Cancer Genetic Testing

Emilia Diego, M.D. (University of Pittsburg Medical Center) - Selective Management of DCIS

Haythem Ali, M.D. (Henry Ford Cancer Institute) - Neoadjuvant Endocrine Therapy for Hormone Positive Breast Cancer

Theresa Schwartz, M.D. (Saint Louis University Hospital) -Axillary Management After NAC

Tatiana Prowell, M.D. (Johns Hopkins Medicine) - Genomic Profiling and Treatment De-escalation

Dunya Atisha, M.D. (Henry Ford Cancer Institute) - Surgical Prevention of Lymphedema

Eleanor Walker, M.D. (Henry Ford Cancer Institute) - Is PMRT Really Needed for 1-3 Positive Nodes?

Monique Swain, M.D. (Henry Ford Cancer Institute) - Breast Cancer Treatment Effects and Fertility

In addition, a free pre-symposium public lecture titled "Understand Your Risk: A Community Conversation About Breast Cancer in Women and Men" will take place from 6 - 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 at the Crowne Plaza Detroit Downtown Riverfront. The event will feature a presentation from Dr. Kevin Hughes, a nationally-recognized expert in breast cancer risk assessment and genetics, Team Angels Foundation, and breast cancer survivor Bill Rands and his wife, Happy. This event is free to attend, but online registration is required at henryford.com/BreastHealthEvents.

To register for the Breast Cancer Symposium, please visit henryford.com/Breast-Cancer-Symposium