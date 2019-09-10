IIVS receives support for non-animal testing from RIFM

September 10, 2019, Gaithersburg, MD - The Institute for In Vitro Sciences, Inc. (IIVS) is excited to announce that it has received a grant from the Research Institute for Fragrance Materials (RIFM) to support its mission to promote non-animal methods. The grant will be used to purchase equipment that will enable IIVS to expand capabilities and offer several non-animal tests in compliance with Good Laboratory Practices.

"RIFM and IIVS have a long history of working together to identify non-animal testing approaches for fragrance materials" says Erin Hill, President of IIVS. "The donation will help us expand our capabilities in photosafety as well as support our growing in vitro skin sensitization program."

In recent years, IIVS has seen a rapid increase in demand for in vitro skin sensitization tests. Earlier in 2019, IIVS collaborated with BASF SE and Givaudan to validate the kinetic DPRA, an assay that has the potential to predict potency classifications of skin sensitizers, which is required by some regulatory agencies. IIVS is also transferring the SENS-ISTM technology (ImmunoSearch, France) to its laboratory and will offer it to clients later this year.

"We appreciate IIVS' commitment to quality non-animal testing which enables RIFM and its member companies to reduce reliance on animal testing for many endpoints," commented Anne Marie Api, Vice President, Human Health Sciences at RIFM.

