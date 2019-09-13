Are differences in working memory development associated with crashes involving young drivers?

What The Study Did: This study of 84 young drivers looked at the association between motor vehicle crashes and differences in the development of working memory, which is critical to awareness of hazards while driving.

Authors: Elizabeth A. Walshe, Ph.D., of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.11421)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

