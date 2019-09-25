Association of genetic risk to psychotic experiences with neuropsychiatric disorders

What The Study Did: Data from the UK Biobank were used to examine whether genetic risk to psychotic experiences is shared with neuropsychiatric disorders.
Authors: James T. R. Walters, M.R.C.Psych., Ph.D., and Stanley Zammit, M.R.C.Psych., Ph.D., of Cardiff University in Cardiff, United Kingdom, are the corresponding authors.
(doi:10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2019.2508)
Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.
