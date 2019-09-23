Changes in internal medicine subspecialty choices of women, men

What The Study Did: This study used enrollment data to examine changes in the internal medicine subspecialty choices of women and men from 1991 to 2016. Data were examined for nine internal medicine subspecialties: cardiovascular disease, endocrinology, gastroenterology, geriatric medicine, hematology and oncology, infectious disease, nephrology, pulmonary disease and critical care, and rheumatology.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

Authors: Mary Norine Walsh, M.D., M.A.C.C., of the St. Vincent Hospital and Heart Center in Indianapolis, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2019.3833)

Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.