Comparing major adverse cardiovascular events among patients with diabetes, reduced kidney function treated with metformin or sulfonylurea

What The Study Did: This observational study compared major cardiovascular events (including hospitalization for heart attack, stroke, transient ischemic attack or cardiovascular death) among patients with diabetes and reduced kidney function treated with metformin or a sulfonylurea (a class of drugs to treat diabetes).

Authors: Christianne L. Roumie, M.D., M.P.H., of the Nashville VA Medical Center in Nashville, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2019.13206)

