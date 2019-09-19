Comparison of cardiovascular outcomes for medications to treat type 2 diabetes

What The Study Did: This randomized clinical trial compared the outcomes of heart attack, stroke or death from cardiovascular causes among 6,000 patients with type 2 diabetes who were treated with the glucose-lowering medications linagliptin or glimepiride.

Authors: Nikolaus Marx, M.D., of Aachen University in Aachen, Germany, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2019.13772)

